How can you steer life overcoming the fears and obstacles and arrive at joy?
The amazing part of these programs is that they overcome fears, phobias and we asked how does this happen? The response from Shakti Anand who is the main teacher at the Yoga I AM school 'Kriya yoga is the royal science of the energy body and works at the impulse, such that the response patterns are retuned, similar to an instrument such as a piano if the strings are not in harmony it will play out of tune and could be expressed say as fear, whereas once tuned the harmony is favorable to all those who listen even the plants start to grow more flowers'
Kriya Yoga & Chakra energy TTC 200 HRS Yoga Alliance accredited NOW launches in London as Part-time 10 weekends over 12m commencing 28th July 2018, this is at evolve wellness, 10 Kendrick mew, Kensington, London, SW7 3HG. They also have a 2 hour introductory session on 28th April 2018 at the same place from 12 to 2.00pm
The Kriya yoga TTC can also be done as 21 days intensive in Ibiza (June & September 2018) and India (November 2018)
Why should you do this? Well this can transform your energy circuits and rewire your beliefs so that the areas in your life that stops you from doing are energetically rewired. Yoga I AM uses this through an advanced practice known as kriya yoga and this is a scientifically proven to achieve results. This is used to help stress, addictions, manage your anger, illnesses, self-esteem, letting go of bad habits. Everything is energy and kriya yoga works with this magnetic field in the spine through ancient Himalayan technique known as kriya yoga. Yoga I AM works very well on the mind to make it naturally a positive field so it becomes your lifestyle, and meditation is not a technique of calmness but it's your very nature and essence. Failure and success are polarities and Yoga I AM works at the energy behind these concepts to give back power to choose your response.
Yoga I AM have selected a beautiful cosy setting in London for our part-time program and limited the program to 7 people so look forward to welcoming you to a family training and be willing to be transformed. This is for the courageous ones who want more than just poses in their yoga teaching and wish to be transformed. Everyone who is on the spiritual path and a yogi who wishes to be on the path of kriya meditation will find this program of ours a must as consider this as a foundation for the kriya meditation proper. For those who don't wish to be a kriya yoga teacher we have a solution of the 6 days self-practice empowerment program and this also can be done over 3 weekends in London or 6 days in Ibiza or in India.
The brain waves are proven to be effected after consistent kriya yoga practice to theta and delta this is based upon research by Dr. Hoffman of Sweden. So from this state the fears and life obstacles are easier to steer.
Shakti Anand is teacher and founder of Yoga I AM and directly of the Babaji lineage of kriya yoga. Shakti's yoga training started from when she was born in India though she grew up in the UK. She commenced Yoga training within the Ashram in Kerala of Sivananda 15 years ago, but only out of passion for yoga, whilst continuing her corporate consultancy career in the city of London. Later she did ashtanga with David Swenson and undertook further teachers training in Power yoga in India. Her meditation lineage has evolved over 18 years to no particular tradition, although leaning as a science form with sound and light known as kriya meditation.
Yoga I AM is part of Shakti Anand trust a UK registered trust and operates as a social enterprise model, it offers free sponsored funding to train school teachers in this yoga who in turn free school children,
If are you curious to know more of the experiential teachers training kriya yoga & chakra energy with YOGA I AM write to us info@yogaiam.com or book with a deposit via Paypal using the same email, via http://www.yogaiam.com.
