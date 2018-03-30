 
Industry News





The Azar Lawrence Experience Performs Live at Roscoes Seabird Jazz Lounge on March 31

 
 
The Azar Lawrence Experience
The Azar Lawrence Experience
LONG BEACH, Calif. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Azar Lawrence Experience featuring legendary jazz saxophonist Azar Lawrence is set to perform live in concert at Roscoe's Seabird Jazz Lounge on Saturday March 31. The concert will feature music from Azar Lawrence' recent re-release by Concord Records "Bridge Into the New Age" and his newly released album on Highnote Records "Elementals."

Azar Lawrence is a prolific and transcendent jazz saxophonist, composer and interpreter of music. His stellar career in the world of jazz began with professional gigs performing with Clarke Terry and Muddy Waters. His demand as a stellar jazz artist expanded his professional resume to include producing, recording and performing work with McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones. Miles Davis asked Azar to join his band stating that he had not heard a sax player like Azar since John Coltrane. Azar performed, recorded and wrote on many projects including Marvin Gaye, Denise Williams, Emotions and Earth, Wind & Fire to mention a few.  Azar Lawrence continues to expand the sound of jazz now with his new High Res CD release, "Elementals" through High Note Records.

The Roscoe's Jazz Lounge is located at 730 East Broadway in Long Beach, California. For more information, please visit:www.azarlawrence.com.

AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2018
