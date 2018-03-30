News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Azar Lawrence Experience Performs Live at Roscoes Seabird Jazz Lounge on March 31
Azar Lawrence is a prolific and transcendent jazz saxophonist, composer and interpreter of music. His stellar career in the world of jazz began with professional gigs performing with Clarke Terry and Muddy Waters. His demand as a stellar jazz artist expanded his professional resume to include producing, recording and performing work with McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones. Miles Davis asked Azar to join his band stating that he had not heard a sax player like Azar since John Coltrane. Azar performed, recorded and wrote on many projects including Marvin Gaye, Denise Williams, Emotions and Earth, Wind & Fire to mention a few. Azar Lawrence continues to expand the sound of jazz now with his new High Res CD release, "Elementals"
The Roscoe's Jazz Lounge is located at 730 East Broadway in Long Beach, California. For more information, please visit:www.azarlawrence.com.
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 30, 2018