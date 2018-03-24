A Tiffany Bamboo floor lamp and a Tiffany 5.25-carat diamond ring combine for $424,800 at Cottone's

Tiffany led the list of top lots at Cottone Auctions' Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction held March 23-24, as a Tiffany Studios Bamboo leaded glass and bronze floor lamp sold for $241,900 and Tiffany & Co. 5.25-carat diamond ring hit $182,900.