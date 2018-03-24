News By Tag
Hannah Project's Equity In Action Disrupting Racism Affirmed New Direction for Marin Educators
The Hannah Project's founder and executive director, Bettie Hodges true to her call to activism recently convened a meeting of education and community leaders to take on the issue of institutional racism and its role in the "school to prison pipeline" and underachievement among Black and Brown male students and other low income students of color in Marin City and throughout Marin County. The paradigm shifting workshop, the first in a series, was headlined by Torman Jahi, Program Manager of the African American Achievement Initiative of the Oakland Unified School District and Dr. JuanCarlos Arauz, Ed.D. founding executive director of E3: Education Excellence & Equity and focused on the impact that culturally responsive pedagogy has in fostering motivation and achievement among black and brown youth.
More than forty participants gathered at the Aqua Hotel in Mill Valley to walk away with solution-focused ideas to take on the problem of the achievement gap. "It was an inspiring workshop that had most of the leaders surveyed satisfied that they had workable solutions and they looked forward to future meetings to continue the learning that they received," said Bettie Hodges, founder, and executive director of The Hannah Project. "The presentations by Mr. Jahi and Dr. Arauz were inspiring and created interest in exploring other promising models."
"Survey comments indicated important learning such as "the need to operate from faith and not fear when in engaging youth;" "focus on child-centered education;" "the importance of placing support for African American males along with providing and fostering relationships;"
Dr. Arauz is one of the most sought after educational experts inspiring and captivating audiences by utilizing his creative story telling approach. He has mastered the art of addressing the delicate topics of 21st century education, immigration, and Black/Brown male youth development.
Jahi is the Program Manager for the Office of African American Male Achievement at Oakland Unified School District. With eight years at OUSD, he manages K-8 Programs. Jahi is also a Hip-Hop artist and helps build community.
The presentation concluded with a call to action from Madeline Ballard of the Hannah Project's Freedom School Fundraising Committee asking participates to invest in community by investing in The Hannah Project which has launched its "Thank You for Being A Friend Campaign." Find out the four ways you can be a friend of the Hannah Project. Visit www.thehannahproject.org for campaign information and more about The Hannah Project.
Bettie Hodges
***@hannahprograms.org
