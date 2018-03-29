 
March 2018





Danielian Associates Celebrates The Grand Opening Of March Veteran's Village

March Veteran's Village will offer transitional housing for U.S. Military Veterans with proximity to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Today the U.S. Vets Initiative, Coachella Valley Housing Authority, and local government officials will celebrate the March Veteran's Village grand opening in Riverside, California. This supportive housing facility designed by Danielian Associates Architecture + Planning and built by Brown Construction features bold iconic architecture and a service-rich environment to house and care for our military veterans.

"The entire Danielian Team is extremely proud of this project, both from a design standpoint and that we are helping to solve the housing crisis for our U.S. Military Veterans," said Mike Boyd, AIA, Principal at Danielian Associates. "To be able to design a comprehensive housing and service facility for people who serve our country is beyond gratifying."

The complex was planned and designed to create a walkable, campus-like setting that will provide a nurturing, rehabilitative environment. By providing housing, meals, and career training counseling for veterans, the goal for this project is to help the transition back into civilian life as smooth as possible. The housing component is comprised of three different programs: the Veterans in Progress program provides short-term dorm style housing with on-site counseling for high-risk veterans; the efficiency program provides single room occupancy units for veterans who are being re-trained for the job market or for those who have found work but need low cost housing; and the third component accommodates the families of veterans who are also in need of low cost housing. The community has been designed to be LEED certified.

About U.S. Vets
U.S. Vets is the nation's largest nonprofit provider of housing and supportive services. They are dedicated to assisting in the transition of veterans and their families by providing housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit https://www.usvetsinc.org/

About Danielian Associates
Led by a new generation of architects, Danielian Associates continues to earn esteem as one of the world's most sought-after residential architecture and planning firms. For nearly 50 years, the Danielian team has planned and designed trend-setting, forward-thinking homes and sustainable communities in 44 states and 15 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.danielian.com

