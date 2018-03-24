 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


Heather Wightman Earns the 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent Award

Heather Wightman accomplishes what only a small percentage of real estate agents in the Southwest Florida-area have achieved.
 
 
Heather Wightman
Heather Wightman
 
NAPLES, Fla. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Heather Wightman, Treasure My Home Team Leader with Keller Williams Elite Realty, is featured in a special section of the May issue of Gulfshore Life as a 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winner.

Five Star Professional partnered with Gulfshore Life magazine to identify and showcase an exclusive group of real estate agents who have demonstrated excellence in their field. Fewer than 5% of agents in the Southwest Florida-area received this recognition.

"Our team continually strives to provide our clients with the best in customer satisfaction and overall experience, being selected as a Five-Star Real Estate Agent shows our team's enormous dedication and commitment to each and every client." Stated Heather Wightman of Treasure My Home Team Leader with Keller Williams Elite Realty."

The 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to professional excellence and overall client satisfaction. The award is based on rigorous research with significant focus on customer feedback and providing quality services.

"Our list of local Five Star Real Estate Agents can be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to buy or sell a home. These agents are exceptional in their field and their commitment to client satisfaction; and are right in your backyard," Dan Zdon, CEO, Five Star Professional.

About the research process:
Now entering its 15th year, Five Star Professional conducts in-depth, market-specific research in more than 45 markets across the United States and Canada to identify premium service professionals.

Five Star Professional contacts thousands of recent homebuyers to identify award candidates. Phone, mail and online respondents rate their real estate agent on 10 satisfaction criteria. Candidates with a qualifying client satisfaction rating move on to be evaluated on objective criteria such as experience, production levels and disciplinary and complaint history.

Real estate agents do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.

For more information or to contact the Treasure My Home Real Estate Team, please call 239-450-1891 or visit http://TreasureMyHome.com.

Media Contact
Heather Wightman
heather@treasuremyhome.com
(239) 919-0933
Source:Keller Williams Elite Realty
Email:***@treasuremyhome.com
Click to Share