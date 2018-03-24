News By Tag
Green Scene Plant and Garden Expo at the Fullerton Arboretum
A Plein Air Painting event will take place on Sunday and is, included in the price of admission. Great options for food, informative speakers, and Bonsai demonstrations. Activities for children include face painting on Saturday, "plant a pot", and a reptile exhibit on Sunday. The Arboretum's Orange County Agricultural & Nikkei Heritage Museum will also be hosting "A Landscape Watercolor Exhibition" featuring Arboretum-inspired paintings by California State University Fullerton Art Students.
Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum members will receive exclusive early admission into the expo on Saturday morning. Those who wish to renew or start a membership can do so at Green Scene.
Hours:
● Saturday, April 21st: Members-only presale from 9-10 AM, open to the general public 10 AM-4 PM.
● Sunday, April 22nd: Open to the public 10 AM-4 PM.
Event proceeds support education programs and plant conservation. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org/
Contact
Fullerton Arboretum
***@fullerton.edu
657-278-4010
