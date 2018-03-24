Baltimore Author Dr. Kerri Hobbs' Adds Edmondson Ave Branch of Enoch Pratt to Book Tour

 
BALTIMORE - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Baltimore author Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs' book tour in support of her creative non-fiction account of her enslaved ancestors,' who lived at the Smithfield plantation in Virginia, adds another date. The new "More Than a Fraction" book presentation date is Saturday September 15, 2018 at the Edmondson Avenue Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore. The book presentation tour started in late 2017 with stops at Red Emma's Book Store in Baltimore and Virginia Tech University. Before the September 15th book presentation the "More Than a Fraction" book tour drops by the main branch of the Enoch Pratt Library in downtown Baltimore on Thursday, April 26th,

"More Than a Fraction" started as a fact-finding project for Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs and her son Anthony Michael who wanted to know more about his ancestors on his maternal side. The search ended at the Smithfield plantation in Blacksburg, Virginia where her ancestors, the Fractions, were enslaved until the Civil War. Fraction brothers Thomas and Othello ran for their freedom as enslaved by joining the Union Army. Theirs names are currently seen on the War Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Today Dr. Hobbs is a member of the Smithfield-Preston Foundation Board of Trustees that oversees the historic estate located on the grounds of Virginia Tech University. The Prestons, owners of the plantation, were the wealthiest family in Virginia at the time. The last heir to the Smithfield estate was William Ballard Preston, a former Virginia State Senator and as U.S. Secretary of the Navy.

Dr. Hobbs' ancestors, it was discovered, had a remarkable story; one so special one member named Virginia is buried in the Preston family cemetery. Dr. Hobbs is a direct descendant of Thomas Fraction, brother of Virginia. He was noted by a local newspaper as a "well known colored man" when he passed away. The book presentation includes a very powerful Power-Point presentation where Dr. Hobbs connects the cultures of her ancestors' home land in Africa with the cultural norms of African-Americans in the U.S. today.

The Virginia Tech book presentation was to a standing room only audience. The upcoming Baltimore Enoch Pratt Free Library dates – April 26th at the Main Library and September 15th at the Edmondson Avenue Branch – will also have copies of the "More Than a Fraction" book for sale.

The "More Than a Fraction" book tour is sponsored by The Baltimore Times' foundation Times Community Services, Imagination Lunchbox Publications and www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. To learn about addition dates or request a "More Than a Fraction" book presentation visit www.ImaginationLunchbox.com or email ImaginationLunchbox@gamil.com.  "More Than a Fraction: can be purchased at Barnes & Nobles and Amazon.

Click to Share