New publication: Too Old? by Tannis Stants

Contact

Robert Thornbury

***@thornburysoftware.com Robert Thornbury

End

-- Thornbury Software LLC is proud to announce the release of her latest book by one of our own and Hostess of Thornbury Software's The Garden Show Tannis Stants: Too Old? which is an autobiographical account of part of her life. It's been in the works for a while and we urge you to check it out! It makes for great reading and it's fun and inspirational to read even for us who already know her story.Thornbury Software LLC also has recently put The Garden Show as an app available on both the Amazon Play Store and the Google Play Store so be sure to visit our website and check them out!We do have four new games in development which we hope to have some of them ready for production very soon so kept an eye on our website for our latest news. If you wish to be put on our mailing list email us (email address in on our website) and we will add you to our mailing list.The Garden Show will start filming for our new season very shortly and as always we will put the shows on our YouTube channel as well as one our website.The links:-"Too Old?" by Tannis Stants = https://www.amazon.com/ dp/1980686114? ref_=pe_870760_ 15088... -Thornbury Software LLC's website = http://thornburysoftware.com