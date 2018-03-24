 
News By Tag
* The Garden Show
* Autobiographical
* College memoirs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Winchester
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

New publication: Too Old? by Tannis Stants

 
WINCHESTER, Ind. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Thornbury Software LLC is proud to announce the release of her latest book by one of our own and Hostess of Thornbury Software's The Garden Show Tannis Stants: Too Old? which is an autobiographical account of part of her life. It's been in the works for a while and we urge you to check it out! It makes for great reading and it's fun and inspirational to read even for us who already know her story.

Thornbury Software LLC also has recently put The Garden Show as an app available on both the Amazon Play Store and the Google Play Store so be sure to visit our website and check them out!

We do have four new games in development which we hope to have some of them ready for production very soon so kept an eye on our website for our latest news. If you wish to be put on our mailing list email us (email address in on our website) and we will add you to our mailing list.

The Garden Show will start filming for our new season very shortly and as always we will put the shows on our YouTube channel as well as one our website.

The links:
-"Too Old?" by Tannis Stants = https://www.amazon.com/dp/1980686114?ref_=pe_870760_15088...

-Thornbury Software LLC's website = http://thornburysoftware.com

Contact
Robert Thornbury
***@thornburysoftware.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thornburysoftware.com Email Verified
Tags:The Garden Show, Autobiographical, College memoirs
Industry:Books
Location:Winchester - Indiana - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thornbury Software LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share