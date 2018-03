Realtor and Contractor Kyle Tenbusch Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the West Villages Office in Venice, Florida

-- Kyle Tenbusch has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the West Villages office. Formerly with Generous Property, he specializes in both residential and commercial properties.In addition to his career in real estate, Tenbusch works as a residential and commercial contractor. A native to the Sarasota area, he brings extensive knowledge of the local market, as well as an understanding of building codes and construction practices. He has strong negotiation, marketing and customer service skills.West Villages of North Port, Venice and Englewood is a new 10,000-acre, master-planned community in south Sarasota County. The RE/MAX Platinum Realty West Villages office is located at 19503 S. West Villages Parkway, Venice, Florida 34293. Tenbusch can be reached at (941) 626-5346 or Kyle@KyleTenbusch.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com