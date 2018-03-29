 
Industry News





Opening Day 2019: Registration Opens For The 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

With spring training behind us, opening day also means open registration for the 2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic! Sign up to hear 15 D1 coaches, giving 60 informative talks covering all aspects of baseball including hitting, fielding, pitching,
 
 
PRINCETON, N.J. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is excited to host its 4th annual event from January 10 to 12, 2019. The 3-day event will be held at The Princeton Crowne Plaza, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536.

Our baseball clinic will include a variety of presentations from some of the nation's elite coaches and trainers that Baseball America has called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."

Registration is now open to all college coaches, high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as players who are under age 18. Be sure to act quickly to receive the early bird registration rate of $199.00, which is ONLY available until October 15!

Players and students ages 10-18 can attend the clinic for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door.)

Additionally, our exhibitors will have access to proudly display products in the middle of all the action!

Our Roster of Presenters is a Home Run!

Dan McDonnell, Head Coach, LOUISVILLE

Spencer Allen, Head Coach, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

John McCormack, Head Coach, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY

Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Billy Mohl, Head Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH FLORIDA

Chad Caillet, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Kainoa Correa, Infield Coach, CLEVELAND INDIANS

Matt Hobbs, Pitching Coach, WAKE FOREST

Skylar Meade, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINA

Chad Baum, Assistant Coach, CAL STATE FULLERTON

Karl Nonemaker, Assistant Coach, AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Eddie Smith, Assistant Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITY

Matt Talarico, Assistant Coach, WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Chris Prothro, Assistant Coach, SOUTH ALABAMA

Jason Maxwell, Head Coach, ENSWORTH HIGH SCHOOL

To register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com.

