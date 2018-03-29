News By Tag
Opening Day 2019: Registration Opens For The 4th Annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
With spring training behind us, opening day also means open registration for the 2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic! Sign up to hear 15 D1 coaches, giving 60 informative talks covering all aspects of baseball including hitting, fielding, pitching,
Our baseball clinic will include a variety of presentations from some of the nation's elite coaches and trainers that Baseball America has called "some of the brightest minds in the game today."
Registration is now open to all college coaches, high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as players who are under age 18. Be sure to act quickly to receive the early bird registration rate of $199.00, which is ONLY available until October 15!
Players and students ages 10-18 can attend the clinic for $59.00 (rate does not change at the door.)
Additionally, our exhibitors will have access to proudly display products in the middle of all the action!
Our Roster of Presenters is a Home Run!
Dan McDonnell, Head Coach, LOUISVILLE
Spencer Allen, Head Coach, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
John McCormack, Head Coach, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Billy Mohl, Head Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH FLORIDA
Chad Caillet, Associate Head Coach, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI
Kainoa Correa, Infield Coach, CLEVELAND INDIANS
Matt Hobbs, Pitching Coach, WAKE FOREST
Skylar Meade, Pitching Coach, UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINA
Chad Baum, Assistant Coach, CAL STATE FULLERTON
Karl Nonemaker, Assistant Coach, AUBURN UNIVERSITY
Eddie Smith, Assistant Coach, TULANE UNIVERSITY
Matt Talarico, Assistant Coach, WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY
Chris Prothro, Assistant Coach, SOUTH ALABAMA
Jason Maxwell, Head Coach, ENSWORTH HIGH SCHOOL
To register for our event as an attendee or exhibitor, visit http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com.
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
(973) 921-0400
