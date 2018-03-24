 
Industry News





Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter (GCAC) Announces 2018 CULTURAL EXPO

Cultural Expo on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Lilburn City Park from 5pm - 9pm. To highlight our culturally diverse community and help bring cancer awareness to the Lilburn community, GCAC has partnered with the Lilburn Relay Rally Team.
 
 
LILBURN, Ga. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (GCAC) announces its 2018 Cultural Expo on Friday, April 27, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Lilburn City Park located at 76 Main Street in Lilburn, GA. To highlight our culturally diverse community and help bring cancer awareness to the Lilburn community, GCAC has partnered with the Lilburn Relay Rally Team. The expo is spearheaded by our International Awareness and Involvement Committee, chaired by Hawa Lansanah.

"The members of Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter are excited about partnering with the Lilburn Relay Rally Team to raise funds for Relay for Life, the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society," says Annie Davis, GCAC President. "We are uniquely positioned to strengthen our diverse community through programs such as our Cultural Expo."

The Lilburn Relay Rally Team and the community of Lilburn has joined forces with GCAC to help raise money through the American Cancer Society. This special event will also honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle against cancer while bringing all of the cultures in the community and surrounding areas together in support of a good cause.

Thousands are expected to come out and participate in the expo. If you are interested in participating as a vendor or sponsor or to donate, please contact Hawa Lansanah at 678-508-8173 or international@gwinnettdst.org.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 250,000 members and more than 900 chapters worldwide. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national programs.

Chartered on March 8, 2003, the Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter empowers Gwinnett County citizens with a comprehensive approach to community involvement and social development through Delta Sigma Theta's Five Point Thrust Program. GCAC hosts stellar programs such as our annual Taboo Tea, Delta Academy, and Delta GEMS. Our chapter supports international relief efforts and holds local political and economic forums, voter registration drives, and health fairs. Through our Annual Scholarship Program, we have donated over $100,000 dollars to Gwinnett County high school seniors to help fund college expenses. GCAC also supports community organizations including Gwinnett Relay for Life, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Campaign, Gwinnett Great Days of Service, Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation's
Paint Gwinnett Pink, and the annual AIDS Walk & 5K Run.

For more information about Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter, please visit our website at http://www.gwinnettdst.org or email info@gwinnettdst.org.

Contact
Annie Davis
***@gwinnettdst.org
(678) 318 – 1831
