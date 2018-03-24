News By Tag
Pulitzer Prize Winner Karen Hunter Takes Urban View/Sirius XM To Battleground States
"Urban View Vote" Tour And #10for2018" Challenge To Battleground States In An Effort To Engage Black Millennials Ahead Of Midterm Elections
Karen Hunter, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, best-selling author and host of her own eponymously named radio talk show on SiriusXM's Urban View channel 126, recently spearheaded a "Urban View Vote" Tour #10for2018 Challenge -- a nonpartisan, midterm election year voter registration campaign designed to raise awareness about voter registration opportunities throughout country.
The multi- state tour, which kicked off in Ft. Lauderdale on March 22, has a keen focus on engaging the African American community to register to vote. The designated hashtag, #10for2018 challenges veryone to get 10 people they know registered to vote.
Alongside a voter registration information website (www.urbanviewvote.com)
The tour kicked off in Ft. Lauderdale on March 22, and the "Urban View Vote" truck was a magnet for high school and college students, activists and elected officials such as Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, former Miami Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Phillip Levine, and more.
"Urban View Vote" will visit college campuses, community centers, and other key locations where citizens will get the information necessary to have a voice and join the ranks of America's voters.
"This is a crucial time in our country's history to register new voters, and Urban View listeners will lead the way," says Karen Hunter, Urban View host and Programming Consultant for SiriusXM. "On Urban View, we don't just talk about issues, we take action. Now more than ever, we want people to know their voting rights and to empower them to take an active role in their futures. Our hashtag - #10for2018 – reflects our goal that every listener will inspire 10 people they know to get registered."
On April 12, SiriusXM hosts Karen Hunter, Joe Madison ("The Black Eagle"), and Shade 45's Sway Calloway will participate in a Town Hall conversation with the students of Morehouse College. Voting rights and voter registration among millennials will be the focus.
The tour and branded truck activations were produced by The TID Agency.
Upcoming "Urban View Vote" tour stops include:
March 30 FAMU Tallahassee, FL
April 12 & 13 Morehouse College Atlanta, GA
April 20 & 21 Jackson State University Jackson, MS
April 25 North Carolina Central University Durham, NC
*Additional dates will be announced.
In addition to the "Urban View Vote" campaign, Hunter created The Party of Lincoln app (available for free on iTunes and in the Google Play Store), a non-partisan resource guide, where citizens can register to vote, change party affiliation and get candidate information during election season, both nationally and locally. Also, there is a fact-checker feature for political claims made by candidates.
"The Karen Hunter Show" can be heard live daily on Sirius XM Channel 126, Urban View between 3 pm and 6 pm eastern standard time (EST).
Listeners throughout America can tune to SiriusXM's Urban View channel 126 to hear highlights from each stop on the tour and for announcements about additional initiatives, Town Halls, and ways to get involved in the "Urban View Vote" campaign throughout this midterm election year.
Anyone can join the conversation by using #10For2018 on social media platforms and by also following @SXMUrbanView on Twitter for updates.
SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Urban View channel 126, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/
About Karen Hunter
Named one of the "Heavy Hundred" (The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America) by industry bible "Talkers Magazine," Karen Hunter has blazed a trail, bringing more action and less talk to the radio circuit. A former sports and news reporter the "New York Daily News" for 16 years, where she was a member of the 1999 Pulitzer Prize and Polk Award-winning editorial teams. Her Simon & Schuster imprint, Karen Hunter Books (KHB), has published bestselling titles by Janet Jackson, Kris Jenner and the late novelist E. Lynn Harris.
About The TID Agency (This is Dope, LLC)
In an agency capacity, TID! offers marketing, event production and sales consulting services for brands, companies and music acts. The firm works with partners and clients to deliver measurable results. One component of TID! is the creation of intimate experiential marketing experiences centered inside of and around uniquely curated 18-foot trucks -- fully staffed, equipped with Wi-Fi, POS, large screen TV, monitor, high-end audio and a customized interior layout. Past and current clients include Toyota Music, BET, Def Jam, and Sony/BMG America.
