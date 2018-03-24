News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BUSTOS REALTY as a Trustee
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome BUSTOS REALTY!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About BUSTOS REALTY
Alvaro was born and raised in Kendall and has sold more property there than anyone else. As a full-time BROKER /OWNER with BUSTOS REALTY, Alvaro Bustos closes an average of 20 transactions per year. What motivates him most is his passion for helping others. Whether it's obtaining the highest price for a family's home, or executing the purchase of a distressed property–without all the stress, Alvaro treats each real estate opportunity as a chance to make a dream come true.
Alvaro is first and foremost a problem solver, a quality that has served him well in the real estate industry. No matter what the challenge, he strives to negotiate the best possible deal with the most favorable terms. And, throughout the process, he delivers valuable advice with enthusiasm, building a level of trust his clients have come to appreciate. Specializes in Miami-Dade County, Certified by the National Association of Realtors, Member of the Florida MLX, Certified Distressed Property Expert and Expert in Short Sales.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
