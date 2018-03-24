News By Tag
$1,666,000 Cash-Out to Borrower in $3.6 Million Refinance of Perth Amboy Retail Building
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Negotiated the Terms of the Loan on Behalf of the Client.
The proceeds will be utilized by the borrower to retire existing debt on the property and recapture $1,666,000 in equity that will fuel the borrowers continued acquisitions of retail, mixed-use and multifamily buildings throughout New Jersey. This loan represent a 65% loan to value and is accompanied by a 7 year fixed rate of 4.25% amortized over 30 years with a five year extension option.
Progress Capital loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loansand $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Matt Sadler
***@progresscapital.com
