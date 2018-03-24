$1,666,000 Cash-Out to Borrower in $3.6 Million Refinance of Perth Amboy Retail Building

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Negotiated the Terms of the Loan on Behalf of the Client.

-- Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated $3,600,000 in the refinance of the 2-story 26,182 SF retail building located at 134-140 Smith Street. At the time of the refinance the borrower had just completed the fit-out for 'Blink Fitness' to occupy the second floor space under a 15 year lease agreement. Family Dollar occupies 10,659 SF of the street level retail space while Brenda's Bakery and Food Store occupy the remaining 2,100 SF at street level.The proceeds will be utilized by the borrower to retire existing debt on the property and recapture $1,666,000 in equity that will fuel the borrowers continued acquisitions of retail, mixed-use and multifamily buildings throughout New Jersey. This loan represent a 65% loan to value and is accompanied by a 7 year fixed rate of 4.25% amortized over 30 years with a five year extension option.Progress Capital loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loansand $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESSLearn More About This and Other Transactions at