 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Retail
* Perth Amboy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* perth amboy
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

$1,666,000 Cash-Out to Borrower in $3.6 Million Refinance of Perth Amboy Retail Building

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Negotiated the Terms of the Loan on Behalf of the Client.
 
 
134-140-Smith-Street-Perth-Amboy-NJ
134-140-Smith-Street-Perth-Amboy-NJ
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated $3,600,000 in the refinance of the 2-story 26,182 SF retail building located at 134-140 Smith Street. At the time of the refinance the borrower had just completed the fit-out for 'Blink Fitness' to occupy the second floor space under a 15 year lease agreement. Family Dollar   occupies 10,659 SF of the street level retail space while Brenda's Bakery and Food Store occupy the remaining 2,100 SF at street level.

The proceeds will be utilized by the borrower to retire existing debt on the property and recapture $1,666,000 in equity that will fuel the borrowers continued acquisitions of retail, mixed-use and multifamily buildings throughout New Jersey. This loan represent a 65% loan to value and is accompanied by a 7 year fixed rate of 4.25% amortized over 30 years with a five year extension option.

Progress Capital loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loansand $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS

Learn More About This and Other Transactions at
http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Contact
Matt Sadler
***@progresscapital.com
End
Source:Progress Capital
Email:***@progresscapital.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Retail, Perth Amboy
Industry:Real Estate
Location:perth amboy - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Progress Capital Advisors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share