-- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Beyond JSTOR: Exploring Full-Text and Citation Resources webinar (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3938) airing on Friday, May 18, 2018.JSTOR is arguably the go-to database for most scholarly research in art history, offering full-text access to more than ten million academic journal articles. However, like so many resources, it is not comprehensive and should not be regarded as such. This workshop examines additional resources that can assist researchers in their quest to uncover relevant materials. Through a combination of presentation and live demonstration, participants explore full-text and citation databases as well as open source, digital repositories. Advanced searching techniques will also be covered, enabling users to formulate a search to allow for specific results.To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3938) or call (800) 272-8258.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258