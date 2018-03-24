Yardley Products to Unveil Thermal Press 2.0 at NPE 2018

End

-- Yardley Products, the U.S. based manufacturer of high quality threaded metal inserts, will unveil the all-new digitally enhanced Thermal Inserting Press 2.0 during NPE 2018: The Plastics Show, in Orlando, Florida, from May 7-11, 2018. They will also be exhibiting their premier line of threaded inserts and installation tools alongside the press at Booth #S10134.The Thermal Inserting Press 2.0 allows manufacturers to circumvent the typically expensive and complex ultrasonic equipment required to install metal inserts into thermoplastics. For users working on prototyping, 3D printing, or low volume production, the Thermal Inserting Press provides an inexpensive alternative requiring little investment and space to produce the same quality end-result. The latest iteration of Yardley's Thermal Inserting Press also includes an all-new digital display with digital controls."For over 70 years, Yardley has been manufacturing our premier threaded metal inserts for a range of industries and materials, including plastics companies large and small," said Ken Grady, Vice President of Yardley Products. "We know NPE 2018, as the most influential event in the global plastics industry, is the ideal place to unveil and demo our new Thermal Inserting Press 2.0. This product will save manufacturers hours of time, and a huge amount of space on their shop floors."Yardley Products will have all of their sales representatives on the floor at NPE to provide information on their premier metal inserts and demo the new Thermal Press.If you are planning to attend the NPE Conference in Orlando and would like to speak to Yardley Products about their metal inserts or view the new Thermal Press 2.0 in action, visit Booth #S10134.