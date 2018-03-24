North Cornwall Craft Brewery - Firebrand Brewing Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Firebrand Brewing in North Cornwall is seeking to leverage the power of crowdfunding to kickstart improvements in the brewery and increase the exposure of their beers.

-- The crowdfunder project is now live at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/firebrand-brewing/A key part of the project is the expansion of their range of new and one-off beers into cans, allowing customers who previously had to seek out the beers in keg to be able to sample these beers at home. Craft beer in cans had a 327% growth in the UK in 2017, and 25% of craft beer in the UK sold was canned, Firebrand Brewing are looking to tap into this demand. Cans are not only lighter weight and less prone to breakages, which makes them ideal for mail order, but also keeps the beer tasting better and fresher for longer due to excluding all light from the beer. The funding will also be used to purchase lab equipment which is all part of the program of constant improvement to produce perfect beer across the whole range.Head brewer Joe Thomson said: "we love the idea of crowdfunding, this isn't just about raising the funds, it's also about connecting with fans of our beer and finding a better way of getting it to them. We've set the rewards to be equal to value of the donation, so it really is all about the beer".Firebrand Brewing's crowdfunding campaign is running until the end of April, and they will be holding events and tastings before then, follow them on social media or the crowdfunder page for updates, more information or the list of rewards.Firebrand Brewing was founded in 2014 as a spin off to Penpont Brewery, and now makes up 75% of the company's sales, with a focus on US style highly hopped IPA's, pale ales, fusion styles and the use of creative brewing techniques.