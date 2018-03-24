News By Tag
North Cornwall Craft Brewery - Firebrand Brewing Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
Firebrand Brewing in North Cornwall is seeking to leverage the power of crowdfunding to kickstart improvements in the brewery and increase the exposure of their beers.
Head brewer Joe Thomson said: "we love the idea of crowdfunding, this isn't just about raising the funds, it's also about connecting with fans of our beer and finding a better way of getting it to them. We've set the rewards to be equal to value of the donation, so it really is all about the beer".
Firebrand Brewing's crowdfunding campaign is running until the end of April, and they will be holding events and tastings before then, follow them on social media or the crowdfunder page for updates, more information or the list of rewards.
Firebrand Brewing was founded in 2014 as a spin off to Penpont Brewery, and now makes up 75% of the company's sales, with a focus on US style highly hopped IPA's, pale ales, fusion styles and the use of creative brewing techniques.
