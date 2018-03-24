News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RAIN Group Launches "RAIN Sales Prospecting" Training Program
- Global sales training and performance improvement company introduces sales training course to help sellers connect with buyers, set meetings, and create new opportunities; Course based on the latest groundbreaking research -
The course will cover the keys to prospecting success and teach sellers how to connect with senior-level buyers, set meetings, create new opportunities, develop a repeatable prospecting approach, and succeed with selling on social media.
"Prospecting is difficult. Many find it extremely challenging to get through to buyers and secure meetings. Last year the RAIN Group Center for Sales Research studied 488 B2B buyers and 489 sellers to uncover what works (and what doesn't) in sales prospecting,"
RAIN Sales Prospecting is a two-day instructor-led workshop that incorporates live prospecting where participants apply what they learn in real-time, attraction campaign development where participants develop and write multi-touch, multi-modal campaigns for the phone, email and social media, and robust reinforcement with eLearning, scenario emails, and coaching. Teams will learn how to:
• Develop a compelling value proposition to get decision makers to meet with them.
• Connect using email, LinkedIn, telephone, and other key outreach methods.
• Work with gatekeepers to drive prospecting success.
• Leverage the power of LinkedIn to develop relationships.
• Establish credibility, trust, and rapport early in the sales process.
• Implement a proven, multi-touch prospecting sequence.
• Maximize motivation, energy, and focus for consistent prospecting productivity.
Schultz added, "We found that 82 percent of buyers accept meetings with sellers who proactively reach out to them, but only 42 percent of sales meetings are valuable to buyers. This presents an enormous opportunity for sellers. Creating multi-touch campaigns to secure meetings requires a significant amount of effort. That's why it's imperative that sellers know how to bring value when those meetings occur. We walk sellers through this process and teach them how to create conversations with ideas and insights."
To learn more, visit http://www.rainsalestraining.com/
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a global sales training and performance improvement company that has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 62 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, global office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and Toronto. RAIN Group continues to expand both domestically and abroad. If you're interested in joining the RAIN Group team, visit http://www.raingroup.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse