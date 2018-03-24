boh-cover new

-- Greetings from Bride of Honor! We are pleased to announce the official launch of the second issue of our digital magazine, Bride of Honor on 29 March 2018. The first issue, launched last December successfully attracted an astounding response. After the success of the first issue and its pan - India appeal, Bride of Honor is now seeking to make its second magazine available to an even larger demographic. With this in mind, Bride of Honor is promoting its magazine on all social media platforms. Bride of Honor turns bridal dreams into a reality. Brides and grooms can get all the wedding related information at their fingertips, in our magazine. Bride of Honor provides pertinent information with regard to designing the right look for the wedding, or creating healthy and lasting skin care regimens. The second issue of the Bride of Honor magazine not only focuses on wedding related information;it also contains pro-tips from experts like Ace wedding photographers, make-up artists, stylists, dermatologists and even a sneak peek into a real wedding! It also contains details about the special bridal packages that the brides can avail. Brides can even customise these packages, depending on their preferences. Look out for special offers from Team Bride of Honor on these packages, contests to win, information about where to shop for your dream wedding jewellery and more.Bride of Honor are a team of dedicated bridal consultants. Our aim is to make sure that the brides and grooms are looking and feeling their very best on their wedding day. Due to the fast paced lifestyles and professional demands on their time, modern day couples don't realise how important it is to start wedding preparations at the right time, often months in advance. They won't have adequate knowledge about filtering through the thousands of products and services available online. Consequently, they opt for last minute solutions and end up looking tired on their special day. Team Bride of Honor reviews various products and wedding related services for your convenience and brings forth the relevant and honest opinion in their magazine. Amidst the various services and products we review, the latest issue of Bride of Honor informs the brides about how important it is to curate the right wedding look using jewelry, and where brides can find such adornments. When you look to us as the source of information regarding your wedding related needs, Bride of Honor can help eliminate the wedding planning related stress entirely.With the launch of the second issue of the online magazine, Bride of Honor seeks to consolidate all the information relating to wedding planning, and make it easily accessible at the click of a button. For more information, connect with Bride of Honor at www.brideofhonor.com