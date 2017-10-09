News By Tag
MaxVal upgrades its reference management solution Max-IDS
Significant performance enhancements and improved user experience allow users to search and manage references more efficiently
Max-IDS (https://www.maxval.com/
MaxVal's latest IDS version, Max-IDS 4.0, encompasses a host of features including;
• User-friendly UI for quick navigation
• Improved performance that speed up comparison and associating references
• Drag and drop support to attach files to the references
• Optimized search functionalities for faster response
• Increased limit to generate comparison charts up to 300 dockets
• Enhanced visibility for admins over the record assigned groups
• Option to view/download the Earliest Source details, and customize grids in the reference tab
• Provision to add dockets from compare chart page and associate new imported records
"As a leader in providing solutions for intellectual asset management, MaxVal has always focused on providing value and cutting edge technology to its clients by offering continuous value enhancements in every solution it offers", said D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal. "With these new features to Max-IDS 4.0, our IDS solution will greatly enhance the user experience by making it much simpler and more efficient to manage references and generate IDS", he added.
Max-IDS has been widely accepted by law firms and companies of all sizes as a reliable and custom reference management solution (https://www.maxval.com/
About MaxVal
MaxVal is a silicon valley-based tech-enabled managed solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service.
Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-2290, bd@maxval.com
Contact
Bala Krishnan
bd@maxval.com
650-472-2290
