News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Paper Chaser to Participate in Spring Training for Virtual Assistants
Paper Chaser will be one of 20 speakers in the line-up at the VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistants Online Conference
"I am excited to be one of 20 speakers in the line-up for this online conference for Virtual Assistants,"
The #VAVS 16 theme is Virtual Assistant Growth MIB (Mindset, Income, Business). Attendees will learn new business strategies together in a group environment online and share tips with each other on how to succeed working virtually.
The VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistants Online Conference will run April 23-27, 2018. Cost for the five day online training conference is $37.00 and seating is limited. For more information about the Online Conference or to register, visit Paper Chaser (https://paperchaserbiz.com/
Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Rescue a CEO, Side Hustle Nation, Carol Roth, Creative Click Media, The MilSpouseBloggers Daily, Reader's Digest, New York Public Library, The Military Officers Association of America; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Her professional memberships include National Military Spouse Network, The MilSpo Project, and The Rosie Network. She was recently quoted in Julie Perrine's new book, Become a Procedures Pro.™
Paper Chaser is a virtual-based company owned by military spouse, Melissa St. Clair. Since 2006, Paper Chaser has been helping busy solopreneurs get out from behind the desk and back into their business to focus on sales, service, and networking by handling a variety of administrative office tasks remotely, including client communications, internet research, project assistance, and more.
If you'd like more information about this small business or being a military spouse business owner, connect with Melissa St. Clair at 910.389.5771 (EST); email: melissa@paperchaserbiz.com. Find Paper Chaser on the web PaperChaserbiz.com. For more information about VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference, visit their website page at: http://vavirtuosos.com/
Media Contact
Paper Chaser
melissa@paperchaserbiz.com
9103895771
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse