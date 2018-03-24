 
News By Tag
* Paper Chaser
* Virtual Assistant
* VA Virtuosos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Beaufort
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Paper Chaser to Participate in Spring Training for Virtual Assistants

Paper Chaser will be one of 20 speakers in the line-up at the VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistants Online Conference
 
 
#VAVS Speakers. Melissa St. Clair, Presenter.
#VAVS Speakers. Melissa St. Clair, Presenter.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Paper Chaser
* Virtual Assistant
* VA Virtuosos

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Beaufort - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

BEAUFORT, S.C. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Melissa St. Clair, owner of Paper Chaser will provide a webinar: "Small Business/Major Operation" as part of the 16th session of the VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistants Online Conference (#VAVS) on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 3PM PDT, 4PM MDT, 5PM CDT, 6PM EDT. #VAVS stands for Virtual Assistant Virtuoso Seminars.

"I am excited to be one of 20 speakers in the line-up for this online conference for Virtual Assistants," said Melissa St. Clair. "I will be presenting information on Standard Operating Procedures." St. Clair continued, "#VAVS host, Tawnya Sutherland has the bases loaded with an incredible team of experts in the industry ready to share their knowledge with other Virtual Assistants to help them hit a home run in their business."

The #VAVS 16 theme is Virtual Assistant Growth MIB (Mindset, Income, Business). Attendees will learn new business strategies together in a group environment online and share tips with each other on how to succeed working virtually.

The VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistants Online Conference will run April 23-27, 2018. Cost for the five day online training conference is $37.00 and seating is limited. For more information about the Online Conference or to register, visit Paper Chaser (https://paperchaserbiz.com/paper-chaser-participate-sprin...).

Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Rescue a CEO, Side Hustle Nation, Carol Roth, Creative Click Media, The MilSpouseBloggers Daily, Reader's Digest, New York Public Library, The Military Officers Association of America; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Her professional memberships include National Military Spouse Network, The MilSpo Project, and The Rosie Network. She was recently quoted in Julie Perrine's new book, Become a Procedures Pro.™

Paper Chaser is a virtual-based company owned by military spouse, Melissa St. Clair. Since 2006, Paper Chaser has been helping busy solopreneurs get out from behind the desk and back into their business to focus on sales, service, and networking by handling a variety of administrative office tasks remotely, including client communications, internet research, project assistance, and more.
If you'd like more information about this small business or being a military spouse business owner, connect with Melissa St. Clair at 910.389.5771 (EST); email: melissa@paperchaserbiz.com. Find Paper Chaser on the web PaperChaserbiz.com. For more information about VA Virtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference, visit their website page at: http://vavirtuosos.com/.

Media Contact
Paper Chaser
melissa@paperchaserbiz.com
9103895771
End
Source:
Email:***@paperchaserbiz.com Email Verified
Tags:Paper Chaser, Virtual Assistant, VA Virtuosos
Industry:Business
Location:Beaufort - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paper Chaser News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share