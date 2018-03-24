News By Tag
Students to Question Safety on GWU Campus at Packed Town Hall Today
Classroom Doors Still Unlockable; Demonstrators May Wear Masks and Carry Torches
Because of anticipated interest and demand, the town hall will be held in the largest law school classroom, one capable of holding over 200 students. [NOON-1PM, 2000 H St, NW, ROOM LL101]
This town hall also follows a new report that campus security's plans to deal with mass shootings, a second violent incident on GWU's campus from a terrorist group, riots over speakers, and other risks foreseeable in light of current events, consist of plans and handbooks but with few concrete measures.
At the meeting, students will demand to know why, despite the recommendations of numerous experts, and similar actions being taken by so many other schools and colleges, classroom doors are still not capable of being locked from the inside to protect students when there is an active shooter on campus.
They will also demand to know why, despite the outbreaks of violent riots by students wearing masks and carrying lit torches in Charlottesville and on several other campuses, GWU's policies still permit student demonstrators to be masked so that they cannot be identified later by police or by campus authorities.
They will also ask why the same policies still permit demonstrators to carry lighted torches.
These torches, in additional to being especially intimidating in light of their association with the Klan and racism, can be used as deadly weapons against police or other students, to ignite Molotov cocktails, and to set fire to buildings and other property, notes public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
Banzhaf, who is a former security officer and advisor, and whose research and suggestions for dealing with school violence has been reported nationally, originally raised these and other questions.
Although GWU suggests that Americans With Disabilities Act [ADA] regulations are a major factor in its decision not to add locks to classroom doors, Banzhaf - who teaches the ADA - has provided the security office with many examples of locks and latches which are fully compliant with all ADA rules.
Indeed the very common swing-from-left-
Moreover, although campus security has said it might step in and try to stop demonstrations which appear to create a serious danger - e.g., if the students are wearing masks and/or carrying lighted torches - Banzhaf suggests that it may too late to attempt once such marches or demonstrations are already underway.
Indeed, he notes, UVA was severely criticized for permitting marchers to carry lighted torches.
