Global Precision Medicine Market Set To Grow To $83bn By 2022

logo

Contact

sara peerun

***@visiongain.com sara peerun

End

-- Visiongain' has launched a new pharma report Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2018-2028: Companion Diagnostics, Biomarker-based Test, Targeted Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics, Molecular Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System, Infectious DiseasesPrecision medicine is one of the trends in the healthcare industry which has shown tremendous level of progress in the last few years. The focus of healthcare industry has shifted towards personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine or individualized medicine since 2003 with the complete sequencing of human genome. This industry is gaining attention due to the flourishing growth of personal healthcare devices, integration of smart technologies into healthcare, and collaborations of healthcare and IT firms with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The precision medicine data contents and services are accessed by health providers, consumers (patients), and other related users for the improvement of healthcare system and more accurate treatments.The lead analyst of the report commented "One of the emerging opportunities for the global precision medicine market is the increasing number of patients suffering from genetic diseases in developing countries that include Asia-Pacific countries and many Middle-East and African countries. The growth of the global precision medicine market is dependent on widespread network coverage and access to mobile devices. As the network coverage is expanding at a high rate across the globe, the demand for consumer usage as well as policies to stimulate growth in telecommunications infrastructure is rising."Leading companies featured in the report include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings, Danaher CorporationNotes for EditorsIf you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 20 7549 9987About visiongainVisiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports cusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors.Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.