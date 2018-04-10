Quick Follow up & Update, Under 2 Weeks Remain Until SMi's Antibodies & Antibody Drug Conjugates Con

 
Industry News





Listed Under

LONDON - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The 6th Antibodies & Antibody Drug Conjugates conference will take place in just under 2 weeks!

Visit the download centre online and check out this year's list of attendees and exclusive interviews from our industry leading speakers.

LATEST ADC NEWS:

- Seattle Genetics Gains First Production Site Through $43m BMS Plant Buy -

Seattle Genetics paid Bristol-Myers Squibb $17.8m for the biomanufacturing site and says it will spend a further $25.5m on equipment and improvements to support antibody production
Source: BioPharma-Reporter*

This has become the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) maker's first in-house production facility after it shelled out $17.8m to buy the site  from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).

Seattle Genetics is one of a handful of companies to have gained regulatory success with an ADC drug. Its product Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) was approved in the US in 2011 and last year it clocked in $266m of sales revenue for Seattle Genetics.

Hear from Robert Lyon, Senior Director Protein Sciences, Seattle Genetics Ltd who will further explore the design principles for maximizing the drug delivery efficiency and therapeutic index of ADCs, presenting on - Day 2 | @11:40

- Collaboration Between Magenta Therapeutics & Heidelberg Pharma Expands Application Of Atac Technology -

The collaboration combines Magenta's stem cell platform with proprietary antibodies across up to four exclusive targets with Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC (Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates) platform
Source: ADC Review*

Magenta Therapeutics, a company developing therapeutics to improve and extend the use of curative bone marrow transplants, and Heidelberg Pharma, developing new options to address major challenges in cancer therapy, have signed an exclusive multi-target research agreement.

Healthy bone marrow stem cells and the blood cells they create are crucial for survival, but certain diseases can affect the bone marrow, interfering with its ability to function properly. A bone marrow transplant is a process to replace unhealthy bone marrow with healthy bone marrow stem cells. Bone marrow transplant can save the lives of patients with blood cancers and genetic diseases and is a potential cure for patients with severe refractory autoimmune diseases.

Discover the future of cancer therapies with therapeutic needs as Andreas Pahl, CSO, Heidelberg Pharma discusses the expanding ADC landscape with a new payload targeting RNA Polymerase II on - Day 1 | @11:40

- MI130004 Shows Positive In Vivo Activity Against Her2-Expressing Tumors -

In HER2-expressing tumors, MI130004 generates a longer lasting response and inhibits significantly tumor growth providing a higher median progression free survival time in comparison with trastuzumab.
Source: ADC Review*

The results from PharmaMar show that in HER2-expressing tumors, MI130004 generates a longer lasting response and inhibits significantly tumor growth providing a higher median progression free survival time in comparison with trastuzumab.

MI130004 is the result of the research carried out by researchers at PharmaMar to identify and synthesize molecules of a marine origin for their use as active agents in antibody-drug conjugates, as is the case with PM050489.

Alison Betts, ADC Scientist, Pfizer will be exploring further into new generation HER-2 ADCs with Kadcyla™, only at SMi's ADC conference this April. - Day 1 | @09:10

- J&J Biospecific Antibody Deal Could Net Zymeworks up to $1.5bn -

Janssen Biotech has selected Zymeworks' Azymetric and Effect platforms to make biospecific antibody therapeutics
Source: BioPharma-Reporter*

Under the agreement, Janssen - owned by Johnson & Johnson, will pay Zymeworks $50m to license the platforms, and develop up to six therapeutics agents.

Zymeworks said the Azymetric and Effector Function Enhancement and Control Technology (Effect) platforms' bispecific antibodies retain the desirable features of typical monoclonal antibodies, citing long serum half-life, the ability to mediate effector functions, and low immunogenicity risk.

To hear more from Janssen, join Aman Singh, PK-PD Scientist at SMi's ADC conference this April, who will be presenting on - Day 1 | @09:50

For more info, visit the website: www.adcsummit.com/prl

SMi presents the 6th Annual Conference:
ADC Summit
Date: 9th – 10th April 2018
Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UK
Website: www.adcsummit.com/prl
---end---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pav Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:02078276048
Tags:Antibodies, Biomanufacturing, Highly Potent
Industry:Science
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
