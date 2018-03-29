Premier Environmental Ltd Expands Fly Screen Manufacturing

PREM2

-- Premier Environmental Ltd are expanding their bespoke fly screen manufacturing process throughout the UK. Their success in both the domestic and commercial markets have fueled their growth to now reach through to Scotland and down south throughout Cornwall and, Devon and Kent.With the growth of the company Premier Environmental who are based in Accrington have expanded their portfolio to include:Hinged Fly ScreensCommercial Panel Fly ScreensMagnetic Fly ScreensRoller Fly ScreensSliding Fly ScreensCanopy Fly ScreensReplacement Fly MeshPremier Environmental Ltd have gone from strength to strength in over the years and recent contracts with a number of blue chip companies have put them on the map in the UK market for insect screens and commercial pest deterrents.They are also offering insect screen consultancy for commercial food outlets, so if you need advice on having insect screens or fly screens installed on a commercial premises then Premier Environmental are the people to call.01254 386 776