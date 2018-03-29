 
Industry News





Premier Environmental Ltd Expands Fly Screen Manufacturing

 
 
ACCRINGTON, England - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Premier Environmental Ltd are expanding their bespoke fly screen manufacturing process throughout the UK. Their success in both the domestic and commercial markets have fueled their growth to now reach through to Scotland and down south throughout Cornwall and, Devon and Kent.

With the growth of the company Premier Environmental who are based in Accrington have expanded their portfolio to include:

Hinged Fly Screens
Commercial Panel Fly Screens
Magnetic Fly Screens
Roller Fly Screens
Sliding Fly Screens
Canopy Fly Screens
Replacement Fly Mesh

Premier Environmental Ltd have gone from strength to strength in over the years and recent contracts with a number of blue chip companies have put them on the map in the UK market for insect screens and commercial pest deterrents.

They are also offering insect screen consultancy for commercial food outlets, so if you need advice on having insect screens or fly screens installed on a commercial premises then Premier Environmental are the people to call.

https://www.premier-env.co.uk

01254 386 776

Contact
Premier Environmental Ltd
Andy Glover
sales@premier-env.co.uk
01254 386776
