More Free Videos Released to Help with Drug-Free Control of Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

Popular Physician and Preventive Medicine Expert Offers More "Free Office Visits" in Your Own Home

-- CompassHealth Consulting has just released another six days' worth of videos as part of their free on-line program, "Thirty Days to Natural Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Control." In the new segments viewers will learn about good and bad fats, how to sleep better, a weekly stress-management strategy, the power of isometric exercise, and more. Don't miss these newest installments from David DeRose, MD, MPH, practicing physician and award-winning writer and speaker.Don' miss this opportunity to join Dr. DeRose for this free, on-line program. Each day for a full month, you'll receive a "personal consultation"with Dr. DeRose in the form of an approximately 5-minute YouTube video. The no-frills series is designed to give you the sense of sitting in Dr. DeRose's office for a private consultation.This practical video series is an outgrowth of one of the world's most popular books on high blood pressure, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control," authored by Dr. DeRose along with fellow-physician, Greg Steinke, MD, MPH, and Nurse Practitioner, Trudi Li, MSN, FNP. That title ranks #5 on all of Amazon in the High Blood Pressure category.You can watch one of the most popular newly-released segments here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Lk1NBAPPjk&feature=youtu.be ( https://youtu.be/ 2Lk1NBAPPjk ). Or you can begin the entire series with the introductory video found here: 30-Day Free Program ( http://www.compasshealth.net/ diabetes-bp ).