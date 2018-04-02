An Evening with John Howard. An Olympic Athlete

Contact

-- Date: April 2nd, 2018Time: Monday 7 pmLocation: Houston Bicycle MuseumHall of Fame Cyclist John Howard will make a rare appearance at the Houston Bicycle Museum.A legend in the cycling arena, John Howard will make a rare appearance on April 2nd, 2018 at 7 p.m.John was a pioneer and a competitor in three Olympics. He holds the world speed record at 152.2 mph.He has been an active supporter of vintage cycling and an active supporter of the Houston Bicycle Museum. Howard will be discussing his fascinating life and how he has created his own cycling lifestyle.His next project which is a documentary film on Marshall Major, the first African American Sports Celebrity who dominated US cycling at the turn of the century will be discussed and he will be giving an in depth talk about the project.Currently a coach, John will be sharing his various techniques which cycling enthusiasts and professionals will not want to miss. It is a rare opportunity to be able to meet with an Olympian and receive exclusive tips on techniques and methods to help you cycle like the best.This event is a great achievement for the museum and the cycling community in Houston.Healthy living and Cycling are at the core of the Museum's mission and are an integral part of the growth of HBM.We look forward to hosting John, our members and guests.Mahmoud AntarFor tickets please visit. www.houstonbicyclemuseum.org