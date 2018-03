Habitat for Humanity in Nassau County - Steps for Humanity 2018 Walk, Sunday, April 29, 2018

End

-- Habitat for Humanity in Nassau County, NY (www.HabitatNassau.org/)INVITES YOU TO ITS ANNUAL "STEPS FOR HUMANITY 2018" WALK-A-THON (5K walk)Sunday, April 29, 2018 - 9:00 AM RegistrationThe event will take place in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, at the Dogwood Picnic Area located at the far end of Parking Field 1 (off Merrick Avenue).Join Habitat for Humanity in Nassau County, NY, in raising awareness and mobilizing individuals and communities to take action on the current global housing crisis while working together to ensure adequate housing for all.COME JOIN US for FREE Food, Music, Face Painting, Clowns, Arts & Crafts, Prizes and More …Don't forget to visit our Raffle Table for a chance to win!!All kids with paid registration will receive one Three-Pack Ticket Combo to: Cradle of Aviation Museum, Nunley's Carousel, & the JetBlue Sky Theater Planetarium @ the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY.All proceeds from this event directly support the cost of construction for upcoming Habitat builds in Great Neck, Roosevelt, and Freeport.Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, to help them build or improve a place that they can call home.You can help make a difference: Register to Walk! Become a Sponsor! Make a Donation!For more information, visit http://habitat.kintera.org/ steps or www.HabitatNassau.org or call 516-627-6047.