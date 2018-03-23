 
News By Tag
* Web Design
* Author Support
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Pandamoon Publishing Welcomes John Kraemer, Web Design Specialist, to the Author Support Staff

 
 
John Kraemer
John Kraemer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Web Design
* Author Support
* Books

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- As Pandamoon Publishing continues to grow demands on the staff has increased, requiring the addition of new faces to help us ensure maximum support for our expanding creative community. We've recently added John Kraemer's special talents to our team. "John has an interesting background and a skill set that made him the logical choice for filling our need for an in-house Web Design Specialist," says Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing.

John Kraemer was born in rural Texas toward the end of the 1970s. He was raised by his grandfather who was a retired USAF Lt. Colonel and college professor. He is currently working toward a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas State and an Associates in Video Game Art from Austin Community College.  He joins Pandamoon after serving in technical support and IT with several information and technology companies including Samsung and Blizzard Entertainment.

Kraemer also aspires to one day become a published author. In his free time, John plays and runs tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons as well as a variety of war games. He is a former contributing author to gaming news site Bell of Lost Souls. And he is developing and creating art assets for independent video games.

"At Pandamoon Publishing the focus is on the reader and where publishing is heading for the future. The authors are contributors in the process of bringing their books to the mass market, working closely with editors, graphic artists and publicists. Pandamoon is positioned to deliver. It's a no brainer to join such a progressive minded team. I'm excited to be a part of it," Kraemer says.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at www.pandamoonpublishing.com.

Contact
Elgon Williams
Media Relations Coordinator
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Web Design, Author Support, Books
Industry:Publishing
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pandamoon Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share