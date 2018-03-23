News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Welcomes John Kraemer, Web Design Specialist, to the Author Support Staff
John Kraemer was born in rural Texas toward the end of the 1970s. He was raised by his grandfather who was a retired USAF Lt. Colonel and college professor. He is currently working toward a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas State and an Associates in Video Game Art from Austin Community College. He joins Pandamoon after serving in technical support and IT with several information and technology companies including Samsung and Blizzard Entertainment.
Kraemer also aspires to one day become a published author. In his free time, John plays and runs tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons as well as a variety of war games. He is a former contributing author to gaming news site Bell of Lost Souls. And he is developing and creating art assets for independent video games.
"At Pandamoon Publishing the focus is on the reader and where publishing is heading for the future. The authors are contributors in the process of bringing their books to the mass market, working closely with editors, graphic artists and publicists. Pandamoon is positioned to deliver. It's a no brainer to join such a progressive minded team. I'm excited to be a part of it," Kraemer says.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
