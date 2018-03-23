BayBridgeDigital to hire +100 in Europe in 2018 to deliver Salesforce success transformation

Contact

--BayBridgeDigital, the game-changing new company that reinvents the way brands, organizations, technology and people connect through design-driven transformation, will recruit 100 "Digital Transformation Advisors" (DTA) by the end of 2018 to provide Advisory, Innovation and Strategic Services to customers as part of its accelerated innovation and growth investment in Europe.The company, which already has teams spread over "Digital Hubs" in London, Paris, New York and Israel, is keen to leverage Europe vast tech, creative and management talents to better serve its clients."Our clients look to us to help them transform so that they can succeed in the digital economy. We are bringing innovation to the doorsteps of our EMEA clients with a new destination where we can collaborate even more closely to deliver tangible, ground-breaking results faster than ever" said Guy Jerusalmi COO of BayBridgeDigital."From our customer experience and our Salesforce experience, it's clear that companies that continuously innovate will succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. Our Digital Hubs are designed to help our clients innovate, implement and scale new solutions on Salesforce platform, and achieve their business value faster" added Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital.With the BayBridgeDigital hubs, clients work side-by-side with the company's teams in collaborative innovation journeys, exploring the latest Salesforce platform and the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, IOT and augmented reality. Workshops leveraging lean startup insights and design thinking put clients in their customers' shoes, helping them ideate human-centered products, services, and business models.BayBridgeDigital is also expanding its Graduate Program in order to provide everyone access to digital economy jobs.BayBridgeDigital is an innovative global consulting company headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and London and its technology hub in Tel Aviv. BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries do what they do better through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, artificial intelligence, Salesforce integration, software development and digital transformation.