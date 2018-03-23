 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction

Dealer eProcess Digital Marketing wins award in SEM Paid Search
 
 
LISLE, Ill. - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Dealer eProcess has received the "Highest Rated" SEM – Paid Search Award in the eighth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2018 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. Dealer eProcess received the highest dealer satisfaction ranking in the SEM – Paid Search category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"The Driving Sales Award is definitely a special one because it's decided on by dealers, and we're truly humbled to have been voted Highest Rated Marketing Provider in Automotive. Providing great service and state of the art technology is what we strive for at Dealer eProcess, and it's nice to know that we've been able to help so many dealers with their digital marketing campaigns." - Megan Glick, Director of Digital Marketing at Dealer eProcess.
Dealer eProcess SEM - Paid Search uses the company's exclusive Digital AAMP/CAROi platform. It provides innovative technology and features such as DMS Heatmap Targeting and forecasting, the Cost Per Vehicle Sold Report, Dynamic Inventory Based SEM/PPC with Dynamic Inventory based lease and offer landing pages, Custom Campaigns, Waze Advertising, Google Posts, Display and Remarketing Campaigns, Advanced Lead/Shopper Profiles with Local Market Tracking & Reporting. All of this is optimized for specific budgets and dealership needs, providing digital exposure without excessive spend. As evident by the reviews submitted, DEP provides immediate support and expertise via the dedicated Digital Marketing staff.


"We congratulate Dealer eProcess, on receiving the 'Highest Rated' SEM – Paid Search Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from our dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our eighth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Dealer eProcess SEM – Paid Search. We're thrilled Dealer eProcess SEM Paid Search has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealership community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. Driving Sales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/. Award winners are showcased in the Q1 2018 issue of the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2018 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as the top 100 used car dealerships. For more information on the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide, please visit: https://www.drivingsales.com/buyers-guide/.

