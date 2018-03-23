News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction
Dealer eProcess Digital Marketing wins award in SEM Paid Search
"The Driving Sales Award is definitely a special one because it's decided on by dealers, and we're truly humbled to have been voted Highest Rated Marketing Provider in Automotive. Providing great service and state of the art technology is what we strive for at Dealer eProcess, and it's nice to know that we've been able to help so many dealers with their digital marketing campaigns." - Megan Glick, Director of Digital Marketing at Dealer eProcess.
Dealer eProcess SEM - Paid Search uses the company's exclusive Digital AAMP/CAROi platform. It provides innovative technology and features such as DMS Heatmap Targeting and forecasting, the Cost Per Vehicle Sold Report, Dynamic Inventory Based SEM/PPC with Dynamic Inventory based lease and offer landing pages, Custom Campaigns, Waze Advertising, Google Posts, Display and Remarketing Campaigns, Advanced Lead/Shopper Profiles with Local Market Tracking & Reporting. All of this is optimized for specific budgets and dealership needs, providing digital exposure without excessive spend. As evident by the reviews submitted, DEP provides immediate support and expertise via the dedicated Digital Marketing staff.
"We congratulate Dealer eProcess, on receiving the 'Highest Rated' SEM – Paid Search Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from our dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our eighth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Dealer eProcess SEM – Paid Search. We're thrilled Dealer eProcess SEM Paid Search has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealership community."
The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. Driving Sales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.
Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/
Contact
Dealer eProcess
***@dealereprocess.com
844-314-8999
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse