Florida Health Care Plans to Host Butterfly Garden Workshop & More Events in April

-- As part of its community event series, Florida Health Care Plans (FHCP) this month will host a Butterfly Garden Workshop.The free event will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about Florida butterflies from UF/IFAS Master Gardener Diane Cortes and each person will take home two plants that will feed adult butterflies and their caterpillars.Additional events for April include:Chemical Free Cleaning 101 on April 10 at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker Tara Anderson will teach participants how to make homemade cleaning products that cut down on chemicals and cost. Participants will take home Young Living Thieves Household Cleaner and a DIY cleaner recipe card.Oral Hygiene Awareness 101 will take place on April 17 at 11:30 a.m. This informative workshop will be presented by Nicholas Tanturri, DDS, as he discusses the importance of oral hygiene for all ages. Soft or hard toothbrush? Whitening toothpaste good or bad? Bring your questions... he has the answers.Each event is free and open to the public and will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 471 S. Nova Road in Ormond Beach, FL 32174.For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.###About Florida Health Care PlansFHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-art Electronic Health Record system that allows our staff to access the latest, most up-to-date patient health information at any time, from any facility. FHCP can be reached at 855-243-5704 or online at www.fhcp.com or https://www.facebook.com/ myFHCP/