 
News By Tag
* Chicago
* Small Business
* Mount Prospect
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC and City of Chicago BACP Team Up for Small Business Programming

Firm to offer quarterly program series for local entrepreneurs
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chicago
* Small Business
* Mount Prospect

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Features

CHICAGO - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC has been invited and agreed to present a quarterly workshop series at City Hall. Following successful past presentations, positive feedback, and strong attendance, Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC was allowed the opportunity to provide a workshop series as part of ongoing educational efforts by the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

"We were really excited when our firm was approached by the City with the opportunity to conduct more presentations," said Partner Agostino Filippone, adding "It's already been a wonderful relationship with our firm previously providing well-received programming at City Hall."

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) licenses, educates, regulates and empowers Chicago businesses to grow and succeed as well as, receives and processes consumer complaints. BACP provides a significant list of events to help businesses create economic vitality and vibrant communities for the people of Chicago. BACP educates small business and consumers to ensure the public is protected against fraudulent practices.  BACP investigates for business compliance in areas such as: sales practices, fuel, natural gas, electricity, durable and non-durable merchandise and services.  The Department also enforces rules and regulations relating to liquor establishments, measures and weighs, public chauffeurs, public passenger vehicles, ambulances, and transportation network providers.

"We are proud contributors toward the great programming BACP coordinates and provides for local business owners. The events are always well-attended and an excellent opportunity to speak with local entrepreneurs on topics that affect their businesses and their lives. We are cognizant to utilize past attendee feedback and community comments to tailor the workshops so they are practical and useful for today's business owners," said Filippone.

About Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC: Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC is a boutique law firm specializing in the areas of immigration, real estate, small business, estate planning, injury, and civil litigation matters. Attorneys are committed to providing each client with the attention they need to resolve their legal matters quickly and successfully. Under its mission to be an adaptable, approachable, and affordable firm, Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC offers clients fixed fee and limited scope representation, a cost-friendly alternative to traditional hourly billing practice. Offices in Chicago and Mount Prospect serve clients across the area as well as a base for state-wide assistance. For more information about the firm and future events, please visit www.Law-CF.com
End
Source:
Email:***@law-cf.com Email Verified
Phone:847-346-5565
Tags:Chicago, Small Business, Mount Prospect
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share