Education, Health, Environment and Parent Group Unite

Scores of agencies and advocates across the U.S.will host activities to advance better school and child care facilities on National Healthy Schools Day, Tuesday, April 3.

-- ADVISORYNational Healthy Schools Day on April 3 is hosted by Healthy Schools Network.Visit www.NationalHealthySchoolsDay.org for more event information, such as events by state, national statements of support, and why this year's theme is on infrastructure and lead.There is no safe level of lead for any child, according to US EPA, the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. In fact, like many other health hazards common to educational facilities, lead has been ignored too long. Recently however, schools and child care facilities in dozens of states have become active on lead in drinking water.Since lead paint must be carefully managed during school/child care renovations, and tests at the tap for lead and water systems improvements can also be costly, there is no question that many schools and child care facilities will need new resources to find and to eliminate lead.Healthy Schools Day is a time to address hazards like lead and Indoor Air.