King Addies Celebrates 35 Years Of Boom Vibes
It's exciting to note that the BOOM Energy brand is toying cunningly with the heartstrings of nostalgic King Addies and Ricky Trooper fans around the world. Both are billed for this year's series and they both clashed one-on-one in arguably one of the most defining moments in the history of Jamaican sound clash culture, in Portmore 23 years ago. Although at that time Ricky Trooper was the lead selector for Kilimanjaro and he's now moved on to launch his own sound system, that historic clash is still a passionate debate—almost daily—among worldwide clash fans on social media forums today. So, all eyes are on BOOM in ripe and anxious anticipation that the two heavyweights will meet again on the battlefield during the series.
Internationally regarded as North America's #1 defender, just 48 hours after their appearance in BOOM in Jamaica, they went head to head with Italy's Northern Lights and Japan's Yard Beat in Amazura, in New York City. Sources on the ground say the King Addies team, which featured KingPin and Killaboo in this particular soundclash, brought a fire not seen from them in a very long time to the stage. As a result of those vibes, good music and solid selection they dominated all three rounds, and the patrons decided that a dub for dub round wasn't necessary. King Addies triumphed by way of a double lock off, by unanimous crowd decision—making it a total of four international sounds killed by lock off by King Addies in the last 9 months.
Having clashed and killed many of the best in the business, such as Bodyguard, Bass Odyssey, Black Kat and Black Scorpio over the years, King Addies has been at the global vanguard of premier sound systems with heavy clashing and touring in America, Europe, Japan and the Caribbean for over 3 decades.
Originally from the McGregor Gully section of Jamaica's bustling capitol, the king sound currently has four selectors based in Westmorland, Trelawny and Kingston, Jamaica. However, their management and four of their selectors are based in New York City, where the sound has had a major impact on the North American reggae dancehall scene dating back to the early 80's.
Revered for being at the center of many of the most historical moments in what New Yorker's refer to as the "Golden Era" of sound clash—essentially the 90's and early 2000's—King Addies has been an ambassador of sound system culture since 1983.
In 2018, when most iconic sound systems around the world are either no longer operating, or holding on extremely tight to their established legacies, the sound is currently deliberately playing alongside and/or competing with younger sound system DJs on and off the battlefield across the industry, to push the culture forward by showcasing authentic Jamaican vibes to younger audiences.
However in bringing the culture forward, King Addies also makes it a point to draw on the strength of a 35-year-old legacy in many ways. On Sunday March 25th, their pioneering selector, the iconic Danny Dread, made his first ever guest appearance alongside Selector Gabre Selassie at the ever hot Kingston Dub Club in Jacks Hill in Jamaica. King Addies' elder statesman featured their special foundation catalogue in front of an enamored crowd that didn't want to leave at 2:30am, even though the venue was slated to close at 2am. Also the owner of Kingston Dub Club, Gabre Selassie said, "Pure musical niceness inna Kingston Dub Club first [Sunday] night with the great Danny Dread!" Affectionately known as "Danny Dread the Teacha", the eldest selecta on the sound both in age and tenure, is deeply respected by his peers, artists, producers and fans for his countless contributions to reggae, dancehall, soundclash and sound system culture, such as being the first selector to ever record a dubplate special [customized recording] of the late crowned prince of Reggae, Dennis Brown.
With quite a lot accomplished in the lifespan of the sound, the official kick off of their "year-long celebration"
