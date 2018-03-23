 
News By Tag
* Pure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Josh and Lindsay Scheel, PURE Independent Business Owners, achieve Chairman Rank

This honorable distinction is their second consecutive ranking in the past two weeks.
 
 
The Scheels
The Scheels
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Pure

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Frisco - Texas - US

FRISCO, Texas - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- PURE Independent Business Owners (IBOs), Josh and Lindsay Scheel, have achieved the rank of Chairman Black Diamond through the company's PURE Rank Bonus Program. The Scheels earned a bonus for $37,500 USD on top of their weekly commissions.* This accomplishment follows their achieving Presidential Black Diamond rank two weeks ago.

"I am flattered to receive this honor and to be included among PURE's top leaders," said Lindsay Scheel. "This honor recognizes the accomplishments of our entire PURE team, without whom we would not be able to achieve the success we've had."

IBOs Josh and Lindsay Scheel live in Montgomery, Texas with their three children. The Scheels joined PURE in December 2016.

"The Scheels are greatly enriching the lives in their communities," said PURE CEO Daren Hogge. "They are modeling the way for others as they develop leaders, and I look forward to seeing them continue their streak."

The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the program range from $1,000 USD all the way to $250,000 USD.* PURE's total payout through the PURE Rank Bonus program since its inception in April 2017 is over one million dollars.

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. We believe people can achieve Whole Health with a balance of physical health, healthy finances and purpose. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with offices in the Taiwan and Korea. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com (http://www.genesispure.com/).

*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, perseverance, competence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on IBO income averages, visit livepure.com/IDS.

The PURE Rank Bonus amount listed is the maximum bonus potential for the rank achieved. All executive ranks and above are paid in installments provided certain thresholds are met. See the PURE Rank Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions for qualification, maximum bonus rank and payout details. For more information on the PURE Rank Bonus, visit livepure.com/PRB

Contact
PURE
***@livepure.com
End
Source:PURE
Email:***@livepure.com Email Verified
Tags:Pure
Industry:Health
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Genesis PURE, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share