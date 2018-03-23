News By Tag
Josh and Lindsay Scheel, PURE Independent Business Owners, achieve Chairman Rank
This honorable distinction is their second consecutive ranking in the past two weeks.
"I am flattered to receive this honor and to be included among PURE's top leaders," said Lindsay Scheel. "This honor recognizes the accomplishments of our entire PURE team, without whom we would not be able to achieve the success we've had."
IBOs Josh and Lindsay Scheel live in Montgomery, Texas with their three children. The Scheels joined PURE in December 2016.
The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the program range from $1,000 USD all the way to $250,000 USD.* PURE's total payout through the PURE Rank Bonus program since its inception in April 2017 is over one million dollars.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. We believe people can achieve Whole Health with a balance of physical health, healthy finances and purpose. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is a global company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with offices in the Taiwan and Korea. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com (http://www.genesispure.com/
*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, perseverance, competence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on IBO income averages, visit livepure.com/
The PURE Rank Bonus amount listed is the maximum bonus potential for the rank achieved. All executive ranks and above are paid in installments provided certain thresholds are met. See the PURE Rank Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions for qualification, maximum bonus rank and payout details. For more information on the PURE Rank Bonus, visit livepure.com/
Contact
PURE
***@livepure.com
