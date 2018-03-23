 
Chinook Contractors Expands Its Portfolio With A Project Award From Housing Kitsap

Premier Pacific Northwest Company Is Contracted to Build and Renovate Affordable Homes for Low-Income Households.
 
 
SILVERDALE, Wash. - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- As a top general contracting and subcontracting firm, Chinook Contractors, Inc., formerly Chinook Properties, Inc., has contributed to significant economic and property development within the greater Pacific Northwest for nearly three decades.  The company has partnered successfully with public agencies to build and renovate projects for the federal government, most notably with such U.S. Navy installations as the Jackson Park Redevelopment and the FY75 Bangor Renovation.

Now, Chinook is expanding its profile with exciting new projects – and a new partner in Kitsap County.

In December 2017, Chinook was awarded the contract for a multimillion-dollar project from Housing Kitsap, the local housing authority that provides affordable housing for those most in need.  The partnership involves a Rental Assistance for Demonstration (RAD) Conversion Project, an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).  Together, Chinook and Housing Kitsap will 1) perform upgrades to existing housing, and 2) plan and execute a new construction project, both of which will help maintain the long-term viability of its affordable properties.

Says Housing Kitsap's Executive Director Stuart Grogan, "All of us are very excited about implementing the RAD projects with Chinook.  The firm has an extremely good reputation for delivering a superior-quality product with integrity and professionalism.  They're also very familiar with working with local governments and local labor.  That's especially important to Housing Kitsap because, as a closely-regulated organization, we've needed a trusted partner who really gets those parameters."

"The RAD Conversion is a big accomplishment for Chinook," says the company's founder and owner, Kelly Clark.  "We've focused on military projects since the mid-90s, and now are expanding our portfolio with more commercial construction and multi-family dwellings.  Our expertise aligns perfectly with Housing Kitsap's mission to create safe, high-quality homes for low-income residents."

Emphasizing innovative planning, materials, and execution, Chinook will cover all aspects of construction and capital improvements for three properties:  Almira, a 92-unit apartment complex built completely from the ground up; the renovation of Bremerton's Nollwood Apartments, a 48-unit townhome-style community; and 15 senior-living units located in Silverdale.

"It's very reassuring," adds Grogan, "to have Chinook on board.  From the very beginning, they've moved all pre-construction activities along smoothly, essential for such a large, complex project.  By working hand in hand together, we can bring these newly-refinanced and renovated units up to a 21st-century standard that includes energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability.  This will allow Housing Kitsap to ensure that deeply-affordable housing will be available in Kitsap County for decades to come."

Chinook is also taking this opportunity to refresh the look, feel, and voice of its brand in the marketplace.  Now in its 28th year of business, the company is launching its new name – Chinook Contractors – and an expanded presence, complete with a new website, print ads, and collateral sales and marketing materials.

Clark elaborates:  "This rebranding more accurately reflects Chinook's increased focus on multi-family dwellings and commercial construction.  We're moving to build upon our success, advancing into new and expanding markets."

For More Information:

Jennifer Eckert, Marketing (http://www.chinookcontractors.com/contact/) Phone: (360) 613-4098
Jennifer@ChinookContractors.com | www.ChinookContractors.com

Jennifer Eckert, Marketing
***@chinookcontractors.com
(360) 613-4098
