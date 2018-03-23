News By Tag
Chinook Contractors Expands Its Portfolio With A Project Award From Housing Kitsap
Premier Pacific Northwest Company Is Contracted to Build and Renovate Affordable Homes for Low-Income Households.
Now, Chinook is expanding its profile with exciting new projects – and a new partner in Kitsap County.
Says Housing Kitsap's Executive Director Stuart Grogan, "All of us are very excited about implementing the RAD projects with Chinook. The firm has an extremely good reputation for delivering a superior-quality product with integrity and professionalism. They're also very familiar with working with local governments and local labor. That's especially important to Housing Kitsap because, as a closely-regulated organization, we've needed a trusted partner who really gets those parameters."
"The RAD Conversion is a big accomplishment for Chinook," says the company's founder and owner, Kelly Clark. "We've focused on military projects since the mid-90s, and now are expanding our portfolio with more commercial construction and multi-family dwellings. Our expertise aligns perfectly with Housing Kitsap's mission to create safe, high-quality homes for low-income residents."
Emphasizing innovative planning, materials, and execution, Chinook will cover all aspects of construction and capital improvements for three properties: Almira, a 92-unit apartment complex built completely from the ground up; the renovation of Bremerton's Nollwood Apartments, a 48-unit townhome-style community; and 15 senior-living units located in Silverdale.
Chinook is also taking this opportunity to refresh the look, feel, and voice of its brand in the marketplace. Now in its 28th year of business, the company is launching its new name – Chinook Contractors – and an expanded presence, complete with a new website, print ads, and collateral sales and marketing materials.
Clark elaborates: "This rebranding more accurately reflects Chinook's increased focus on multi-family dwellings and commercial construction. We're moving to build upon our success, advancing into new and expanding markets."
