Local Real Estate Firm Takes Top Honors

Ranking Arizona #1 Residential Real Estate Team

--architecture/Jarson & Jarson Real Estate has been named as Ranking Arizona released Arizona's top ranked businesses for 2018. Ranking Arizona is proud to announce thatarchitecture/Jarson & Jarson Real Estate has earned a Number ONE ranking in the 2018 edition as the Top Team in Residential Real Estate.Paradise Valley couple Scott and Debbie Jarson are the owners ofarchitecture/Jarson & Jarson, a real estate brokerage specializing in the marketing of properties with unique design and architecture. Targeting what they call, "Architecturally Unique Homes™", it is the only firm in Arizona and one of the first in the nation to make this their specialty. They represent Sellers and Buyers of unique residential properties, from Historic to Modern Architecture, as well as new In-fill development sales.Having been awarded "Top Real Estate Team" honors for 2018, the owners have been singled out with Debbie Jarson ranking number 3 and Scott Jarson number 10 in the Agent category. Additionally, the company ranked in the top three real estate firms overall."We are a local company, so to gain this top recognition feels especially gratifying" co-owner and designated broker, Debbie Jarson said. "We have always nurtured an inclusive atmosphere in our company, our goal is to build a dynamic team that is always there for each other and our clients."Az Big Media considers these winners the best businesses in Arizona. The list includes innovators, trailblazers and builders of Arizona's economy. They are the companies that were voted into the 2018 edition of Ranking Arizona, an annual publication presented by Az Big Media for the 21st year."The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with in Arizona," said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of Az Big Media. "There is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers."Ranking Arizona is the result of the largest business opinion poll in Arizona. More than 30,000 companies compete annually and only about 2,500 winners are profiled in the publication each year.Over one million voters cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business."Ranking Arizona is an important and valuable resource guide for Arizona's business community," Atkinson said. "The companies that earn awards in Ranking Arizona truly represent the best of Arizona business."With an office in Old Town Scottsdale designed by Architect Will Bruder,architecture/Jarson & Jarson Real Estate currently includes a team of 16 and is expanding to meet the demands of a growing market segment. "Demand for good design is stronger than ever" said co-owner Scott Jarson. "We simply work differently than other companies. We all share an interest in design and buildings. It's a social glue that binds our team into one. It makes us uniquely responsive to our clients."View the press release here: https://azarchitecture.com/ press/local- real-estate- firm-t...