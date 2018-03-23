News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Real Estate Firm Takes Top Honors
Paradise Valley couple Scott and Debbie Jarson are the owners of azarchitecture/
Having been awarded "Top Real Estate Team" honors for 2018, the owners have been singled out with Debbie Jarson ranking number 3 and Scott Jarson number 10 in the Agent category. Additionally, the company ranked in the top three real estate firms overall.
"We are a local company, so to gain this top recognition feels especially gratifying" co-owner and designated broker, Debbie Jarson said. "We have always nurtured an inclusive atmosphere in our company, our goal is to build a dynamic team that is always there for each other and our clients."
Az Big Media considers these winners the best businesses in Arizona. The list includes innovators, trailblazers and builders of Arizona's economy. They are the companies that were voted into the 2018 edition of Ranking Arizona, an annual publication presented by Az Big Media for the 21st year.
"The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with in Arizona," said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of Az Big Media. "There is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers."
Ranking Arizona is the result of the largest business opinion poll in Arizona. More than 30,000 companies compete annually and only about 2,500 winners are profiled in the publication each year.
Over one million voters cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business.
"Ranking Arizona is an important and valuable resource guide for Arizona's business community," Atkinson said. "The companies that earn awards in Ranking Arizona truly represent the best of Arizona business."
With an office in Old Town Scottsdale designed by Architect Will Bruder, azarchitecture/
www.azarchitecture.com
View the press release here: https://azarchitecture.com/
Media Contact
Alexis Magness
***@azarchitecture.com
4804259300
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse