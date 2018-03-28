News By Tag
GD CAREpoint to Support FDNY EMS
GD has announced that it once again partnered with FDNY EMS out of Queens, NY.
With a patient en route to an emergency department, paramedics need a system they can rely on to transmit vital information clearly and quickly. FDNY recognized that CAREpoint 2.0 is the ideal system for their organization which focuses on effective emergency medical communications.
According to Jimmy Nejmeh, GD's Vice President of Technical Services and Support, "With FDNY EMS upgrade to CAREpoint v2.0, they have really set themselves up to be progressive. In addition to handling and recording all of the day-day radio and phone communications with EMS, they also have added GD's e-Bridge solution for managing and exchanging 12-Lead reports with all of the EMS providers and hospitals in the region, HIPAA secure." Perhaps most impressive, explains Nejmeh, is that "with the inclusion of GD's e-Bridge on new tablets, they now have a full EMS Mobile Telemedicine solution at their fingertips whenever they are ready to flip the switch." This will ultimately help improve outcomes of Stroke, Heart Attack, trauma and other Acute inbound patients while improving communication and documentation amongst teams for quality control, process improvements, and risk reduction. Responding to more than a million emergencies per year, FDNY demands a system that performs dependably, time after time for its patients.
About the Fire Department of the City of New York
FDNY is the largest, and one of the oldest, fire departments in the country. Since its inception in 1865, it has grown to be universally recognized as the busiest and most highly-skilled emergency response agency in the world. Besides its over 10,000 firefighters and fire officers, FDNY EMS division also employs almost 3,000 EMT's and Paramedics, as well as roughly 500 dispatchers handling over 1.4MM calls in 2017.
About CAREpoint and e-Bridge
In combination, GD's highly secure and FirstNet ready CAREpoint and e-Bridge solutions provide a total, integrated and intelligent hospital-EMS notification, communication and documentation system unlike anything else on the market today. These solutions integrate with existing technologies and offer mobile telemedicine, call/radio recording, remote call answering, timestamping, unified 12-lead management, video streaming, live online medical direction, instant recall and replay, one-button team notification, ambulance geo-mapping and so much more. Together, these comprehensive products dramatically enhance patient outcomes and medical team efficiency while reducing medical error and risk. No other FDA-listed offerings available today provide this level of pre-hospital/
About GD (General Devices)
Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD improves healthcare by developing the most comprehensive, interactive and widely-used mobile telemedicine, communication, and notification solutions for pre-hospital and hospital environments. It's affordable and completely customizable offerings empower EMS and medical teams.
For more information, visit http://general-
Media Contact
Andy Birnbaum
Marketing Director
***@general-
2013137075
