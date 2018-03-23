 
Vesta Property Services Northeast Signs New Association Client

 
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Vesta Property Services Northeast is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with a new association client.

Villa Sereno is a 38-unit condominium association located at 2750 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32176.  This two-story "townhome style" community offers a relaxed setting with beautiful grounds that include a pool deck. This complex also offers a walk-over bridge so unit owners and their guests enjoy the quiet beach.

"This community, located directly across from the Atlantic, is a great addition to our management portfolio," said Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Vesta Property Services Northeast. "We are excited to have been selected as the new management team for Villa Sereno and look forward to working with their team."

Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as its vice president.

Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 7,340 residential units and 232 commercial units. They employ 24 staff members, composed of nine licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.

Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134 or by visiting at http://www.VestaPropertyServices.com/Northeast and https://www.facebook.com/VestaPropertyServicesNortheast/.

# # #

About Vesta Property Services

Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management.  The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/vestapropertyservices/.

