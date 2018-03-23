News By Tag
Ruth Rivers Dresses Launch Event
Penelope to offer an exclusive new Dress Line named Ruth Rivers Dresses, named after Penelope's Mother, Ruth Rivers.
Ruth Rivers, Charleston is a dress line designed by Kathy Rambo, Penelope's niece, and named after Penelope's mother, Ruth Rivers. Kathy designed this dress line to honor her Grandmother. Ruth Rivers always loved pretty things from clothing, housewares, art, and landscapes. Her trademark was always her colorful and feminine clothing. This dress line was inspired by the love between a grandmother and her grandchildren whom she adored and always made sure that they were well-dressed.
Kathy was motivated to design this unique dress line after repeatedly shopping for dresses and being discouraged by the offerings that she found. Inspired by iconic scenes of her beloved home, Charleston, SC, she named many of the styles and print after iconic characteristic and landmarks such as Rainbow Row, Curly Gates, and Palm Boulevard. The colors she chose were cheerful, playful, yet sophisticated and reflect the warm southern hospitality that you experience in Charleston.
The debut of Ruth Rivers Dresses will occur at Penelope in Richmond, Virginia on March 29, 2018. Kathy Rambo will be present to show off her newest creations.
"Life is short, Buy the dress"
Find Ruth Rivers Dresses and More at http://penelope.com/
