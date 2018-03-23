 
Industry News





Transaction Announcement - Yoga Industry

Business Broker, Chris Warfel, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Yoga Industry
 
 
Yoga Studio
Yoga Studio
DENVER - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local yoga studio traded hands with the support of Chris Warfel.

"There is such a great client base to pull from for the yoga industry in Colorado right now," says Chris Warfel, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I am really excited to see where the new owner will be able to take this business over the next five years."

This yoga studio offers a wonderful, relaxing experience to its customers from is beautifully built out space. The business also offers meditation in addition to its traditional yoga classes. The current location is the perfect spot to continue to bring in additional customers. The new buyer should have no problem hitting the ground running with this business!

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!

