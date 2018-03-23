 
News By Tag
* Business Broker
* Transworld Business Advisors
* Sell Your Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Transaction Announcement - Bar Industry

Business Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Bar Industry
 
 
Sports Bar
Sports Bar
DENVER - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a sports bar traded through the support of Chris Cantwell.

"Colorado is home to quite a few bars and restaurants and we have had a lot of fun working with the owners of these establishments," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Identifying a suitable buyer for each listing's specific attributes and vibe is important and I take this responsibility seriously. Especially when supporting a listing in a close knit community like Castle Rock, I want to ensure the new owner can succeed in their business."

A neighborhood bar in Castle Rock, Colorado recently exchanged hands to a new owner! This well-established sports bar has a consistent community following. The facility is very spacious, with a patio, a parking lot. The new buyer is excited to start managing operations to continue to support the business's wonderful customer base.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!

Contact
Marketing Manager
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share