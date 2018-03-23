Transaction Announcement - Bar Industry

News By Tag
Business Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Bar Industry
"Colorado is home to quite a few bars and restaurants and we have had a lot of fun working with the owners of these establishments,"
A neighborhood bar in Castle Rock, Colorado recently exchanged hands to a new owner! This well-established sports bar has a consistent community following. The facility is very spacious, with a patio, a parking lot. The new buyer is excited to start managing operations to continue to support the business's wonderful customer base.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!
