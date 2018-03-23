Transaction Announcement - Franchise Sandwich Shop

Business Broker, Chris Warfel, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes on a Franchise Business

Franchise Sandwich Shop

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a franchise sandwich shop traded to a new owner with the help of Chris Warfel."Getting the opportunity to work with a franchise business is always fun," says Chris Warfel, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Sometimes buyers can be nervous about getting into the franchise world, but there are so many wonderful, tried and true business models, that there is really something for every type of buyer. And the same goes for this sandwich shop!"This business is a franchise sandwich shop featuring quick serve cuisine for on the go customers. Located at a busy intersection in a high volume location, they already have a great customer base to serve. Their space is 1,200 square feet with lots of floor to ceiling window frontage, and the heart of the house is organized and functional.About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky MountainTransworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!