Annual Music Festival in Chicagoland Gets the Blues
Local Chicago Music Award winner welcomes acclaimed international performers to Woodstock on April 8, 2017
Woodstock, IL - April 14, 2018 - Great Lakes Steelpan Festival is returning to Creekside Middle School in Woodstock, IL on April 14, 2018. The festival is open to all music lovers and culminates in an evening concert at 7:00 PM.
The 2018 Great Lakes Steelpan Festival (GLSF18) is the only music festival in Chicagoland specializing in the steelpan, the musical instrument from the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago, also commonly called the steel drum. This annual event is hosted by the Woodstock based 501(c)(3) organization, Culture, Arts & Music (http://www.cultureartsmusic.org).
GLSF18 will feature local musicians and guest artists coming from as far as Denmark. Guest artists include Gregory Boyd, Kurry Seymour, Potts & Pans Steelband, and The Original Delta Fireballs featuring Geneva Red. Come hear the melding of American blues and Caribbean calypso as GLSF18 features R&B panist Gregory Boyd, along with world renown blues duo The Original Delta Fireballs featuring Geneva Red as they perform with the Chicago Music Award winning Potts & Pans Steelband bringing together incredible cultures into one amazing sound. GLSF18 is a full day of incredible music culminating in an amazing concert at 7:00 PM that features all participating musicians and guest artists.
From steelpan aficionados to casual music lovers alike, GLSF18 is sure to deliver lasting memories and leave attendees yearning for next year. No matter what prior exposure audience members have had to the steelpan, GLSF18 will make every person in the room think a little differently about the instrument and what it is capable of. For more information about the festival, contact information or to purchase tickets at a reduced price, please visit http://www.steelpanfestival.com.
About Great Lakes Steelpan Festival
Great Lakes Steelpan Festival was created to fill the void in top-level steelpan performances and educational events in the midwest. Imagined by two midwest panists, that decided to start GLSF in order to create a closer option for bands like theirs, after meeting in Virginia for a different festival.
