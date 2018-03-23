 
March 2018
Intelegain launches "one-of-a-kind" stock trading assistant chatbot "Professr"

 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Moneypot mock trading platform powered by Intelegain, the leading business and technology solutions provider has announced the launch of its AI stock market assistant chatbot named "Professr".

Professr will enable users to stay on top of the market with real-time information on stock prices of diverse candidate companies to assist them in investment decisions. The Moneypot AI Bot is developed using AI, machine learning, MS Bot framework, LUIS-AI and QNA technology stack. It is NLP (Natural Language Processing) equipped and therefore can give the human on the other end the feeling that they're having a conversation rather than poking through a manual.

As per Professr creators, the roadmap to train the Bot to allow portfolio management, broad market analysis and integration with Moneypot mock trading platform is already in execution. The bot is interoperable and currently available on both Skype and Slack.

Moneypot the stock trading simulation platform is used by many academic institutions, corporates as well as individual investors to learn the intricacies of choosing stocks and trading. The simulation is integrated with educational content and uses real data from the stock market, even if the trading only occurs in the context of a game.

Professr will be a tool that will not only assist Moneypot users in learning the ropes of trading and price movements in the real exchange markets, but it will also benefit those who are trading in the "real" world by keeping them updated with real-time stock prices with just a text.

Professr Chatbot access channels

Web Access

https://www.moneypot.in/professr

Skype

https://join.skype.com/bot/c806dbc1-1e63-4044-a2df-8b9bc95fa1dc

(Follow this link and add Professr to your Skype application)

Microsoft Teams Chat

From within Microsoft Teams, on the Chat pane, select the Add chat icon. For To, paste Professr Bot id ie c806dbc1-1e63-4044-a2df-8b9bc95fa1dc

***@moneypot.in
022-62596100
Source:Moneypot
Email:***@moneypot.in
