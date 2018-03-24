Market Demand for Control Station Solutions Swells among International Manufacturers

U.S. Small Business Administration Recognizes High Growth Connecticut Exporter

-- The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Control Station's rapid international growth with the 2018 Connecticut Exporter of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to a Connecticut-based business that demonstrates consistent growth in export sales and profits. The award is the result of increased worldwide demand for the company's solutions for improving production efficiency and throughput."There's growing demand for technologies that proactively identify production control issues and that facilitate improvements in performance,"shared Dennis Nash, President of Control Station. "Our solutions go a step farther in that they make it easy to optimize. That differentiates us from our competition and it presents significant value to manufacturers around the world."Control Station licenses its products globally through a network of partners, distributors and value-added services providers. In 2016 the company established a joint venture in Ireland in order to accelerate international growth and to enhance its support of a growing community of multinational manufacturers. With its focus on the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region the joint venture has spearheaded Control Station's growth strategy and successfully licensed the company's products to manufacturing sites located in over 50 countries."There is a vibrant and growing international market for process diagnostic and optimization solutions," noted Damien Munroe, General Manager of Control Station's EMEA operations. "With our portfolio of products and services we are well positioned to capture a greater share of the market as it expands."The company started on the campus of the University of Connecticut in 1988. It originally licensed a suite of process simulation tools to colleges and universities. In 2004 the company reformed in order to pursue the needs of industrial process manufacturers. Today it markets an extensive and award-winning portfolio of process monitoring, diagnostic and optimization technologies to manufacturers worldwide. Control Station proudly supports nearly one-half of all industrial manufacturers listed among the Fortune 500.According to a 2015 report by the Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy there are over 331,000 small businesses in the State of Connecticut. Those businesses employ approximately one-half of the state's private workforce. The state also boasts a large share of Fortune 500 companies. In 2017 Connecticut was home to eighteen of the five hundred companies listed, ranking it first in the United States on a per capita basis.The Small Business Administration will host a ceremony on May 3, 2018 to honor Control Station and other companies that are making meaningful contributions to Connecticut's business community.Control Station empowers process manufacturers to increase production efficiency and throughput. The company's software-based solutions actively monitor and optimize plant-wide control loop performance.The company's products are both highly innovative and award-winning. PlantESP™ is the leading CLPM solution for identifying and isolating issues that negatively affect control loop performance. Control Station's portfolio ofLoop-Pro™ products is recognized as the process industry's leading solution for PID controller tuning. It is the only controller tuning software that accurately models oscillatory and noisy process data.Control Station's solutions are licensed to leading process manufacturers worldwide and they are available direct from Control Station and through its network of distribution partners. The company is headquartered in the United States.