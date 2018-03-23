News By Tag
Tower Tech is Blazing a Bigger Trail with a Smaller Footprint
Hotels, schools, and other commercial or residential multipurpose buildings will no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics, reliability, and valuable real estate to meet their water cooling needs. Tower Tech's design offers a low maintenance water cooling tower to decrease the time consuming, daily demands of site personnel. Additionally, the Single Fan Tower is a cost-effective option with value-added patented technology which offers a payback through energy, chemical and water savings.
The Single Fan Tower can easily be installed in less than 30 minutes. An additional benefit to the modular design is that the cooling tower capacity can expand with the future needs of the property. Tower Tech is leading the way in environmental sustainability by offering the best option to mitigate legionella in combination with the lowest drift rate for an open circuit cooling tower.
Established in 1985 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tower Tech is an innovator in the cooling tower industry with its patented technology and superior design. The Tower Tech modular cooling tower provides the lowest life-cycle cost making it the preferred model for many large HVAC and industrial companies looking for sustainability in today's marketplace. Tower Tech was purchased in 2017 by Creative Pultrusions, a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, which is an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture, and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. It serves its customers from facilities principally in the UK, France, USA, Sweden, Norway, India and Australia. Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,200 staff, principally in 7 countries. For more information visit: http://towertechusa.com
