 
News By Tag
* Cooling
* Manufacturing
* HVAC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Tower Tech is Blazing a Bigger Trail with a Smaller Footprint

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cooling
Manufacturing
HVAC

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Tower Tech has announced they relaunched the Single Fan Cooling Tower to fill a void in the smaller, 35-100 ton, HVAC Light Commercial Market.  The Single Fan Tower has the same durability and quality of the larger, multi-fan motor Tower Tech modular towers but in a compact, yet highly efficient design of a single fan motor.  The Single Fan Tower is currently available in both the TTXL and TTXR model lines.

Hotels, schools, and other commercial or residential multipurpose buildings will no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics, reliability, and valuable real estate to meet their water cooling needs.  Tower Tech's design offers a low maintenance water cooling tower to decrease the time consuming, daily demands of site personnel.  Additionally, the Single Fan Tower is a cost-effective option with value-added patented technology which offers a payback through energy, chemical and water savings.

The Single Fan Tower can easily be installed in less than 30 minutes.  An additional benefit to the modular design is that the cooling tower capacity can expand with the future needs of the property.  Tower Tech is leading the way in environmental sustainability by offering the best option to mitigate legionella in combination with the lowest drift rate for an open circuit cooling tower.

Established in 1985 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tower Tech is an innovator in the cooling tower industry with its patented technology and superior design. The Tower Tech modular cooling tower provides the lowest life-cycle cost making it the preferred model for many large HVAC and industrial companies looking for sustainability in today's marketplace.  Tower Tech was purchased in 2017 by Creative Pultrusions, a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, which is an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture, and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets.  It serves its customers from facilities principally in the UK, France, USA, Sweden, Norway, India and Australia.  Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,200 staff, principally in 7 countries. For more information visit: http://towertechusa.com

Contact
Tower Tech
Mat Solo
media@towertechusa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@towertechusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Cooling, Manufacturing, HVAC
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tower Tech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share