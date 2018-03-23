News By Tag
Energy Co-op Hires Community Sustainability Pro Morgan Pitts to Lead Communications
"Because of its history of providing energy resources from local companies to local communities, The Energy Co-op is a prototype for other democratically-
Pitts started his career working for a national climate change policy think tank in research and policy analysis and more recently, managed communications and community engagement for a major producer of bioenergy. He has developed and led innovative community partnerships that have delivered tangible economic and environmental benefits to communities throughout the eastern United States. Additionally, he brings significant experience managing external affairs for companies and organizations in the energy and natural resources sector.
Pitts has a degree in Environmental Studies from Oberlin College, a master's in Natural Resources and Sustainable Development from the United Nations University for Peace and a master's in International Affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.
"Morgan has a true passion for the work and the mission of the Co-op, we are thrilled to have him as a part of our team," said Damali Rhett, Energy Co-op Executive Director.
Founded in 1979, the Energy Cooperative Association of Pennsylvania also known as the Energy Co-op, based in Philadelphia, PA, envisions a world in which empowered energy consumers create a sustainable future. Through member ownership, the company seeks to support local economies while providing quality services in the ever-growing cooperative movement. The company offers the following products: clean electricity, renewable natural gas, and standard heating oil.
For more information about The Energy Co-op visit http://www.theenergy.coop
